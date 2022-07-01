When I contacted Sandra Millhouse, the owner of Canna Get Happy, about setting up a time to meet to for this story, she told me she’d have to figure out a time when all “the kids” would be there. I thought it was an interesting way to talk about your employees but, hey, some businesses always talk about being a family.
But, no, when I pulled into Canna Get Happy’s sprawling lakeside location in Wasilla I was greeted by the Millhouse family, a boisterous group of longtime Alaskans who have turned their individual talents into a bustling and multi-faceted collection of cannabis businesses that combines their roots in Alaska with a potent dash of 1970s flower power. The family now runs a pair of grows, a pair of retail locations, a glass shop and a greenhouse that sells flowers. And they’re far from done.
It all started with father, Fuzzy, who opened Green Go LLC, a grow operation based in Anchorage, in 2019 after working a long career in granite countertops with Sandra. Fuzzy had been growing weed personally since he was 18, and Green Go is now a packed operation filled with tons of different award-winning strains and tall stacks of tubs stacked filled with pre-rolled joints and trimmed bud. Some of his signature strains include Cupcake and Gas Monkey. That laid the groundwork for everyone else to step into the industry with their own strengths.
Working with family is certainly a mixed bag in the Alaska cannabis industry. Some folks make it work and some folks make it work while quietly warning against ever getting involved with their family. The Millhouse family not only makes it work but has found great success in working together, each bringing something different to the table. Sandra says they all have an entrepreneurial streak, and it shows.
Today, Fuzzy still manages Green Go while 30-year-old Destynie, an interior designer, manages the Canna Get Happy retail location in Wasilla. Trout, a 24-year-old carpenter and handyman, handles the recently opened Canna Get Happy retail location in Anchorage and 22-year-old Emmett, a chef, works at his own limited, Mat-Su Valley grow that he and Trout recently bought.
Sandra oversees everything, particularly with licensing and permitting issues, and recently opening her own greenhouse at the Wasilla property. Sandra stressed that the greenhouse sells flower arrangements, not cannabis, noting that it was recently broken into.
Fuzzy’s work with small home grows was a part of life growing up for the kids, but it wasn’t something that they really talked about openly and they never imagined it all coming together quite like this.
“It’s definitely hard being in business with your parents. It's never easy," Trout said as everyone around the table laughed, knowingly. "It's nice but weird to be so open with your parents about weed compared to back in the day where you'd get in trouble if you talked about it all.”
Now, Trout and Emmett get regular visits from Fuzzy to make sure they’re doing everything right at their grow — CannaFrost, which they said they’ll be renaming to Deez Nugs.
“They’re about there, though,” he laughed while Emmett and Trout rolled their eyes.
While a bit of a jokester, Fuzzy is all-business when it comes to growing marijuana. He said one of the biggest reasons he started growing bud back in the day was because he didn’t trust what others were doing with their flower. You didn’t know what they were putting on it, he said, and he wanted to be sure it was done right.
At Green Go, which is so packed that it’s like walking through a rainforest, Fuzzy walks through with a shirt emblazoned with “Weed Whisperer.”
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he says.
The 1970s
In an industry where retail store decor generally leans towards Alaska outdoors or trendy and modern, the bright, colorful murals and 70s memorabilia at Canna Get Happy's stores is a surprisingly rare. Sandra said the idea came from wanting to be more open and broadly inviting to older folks who were alive during the era, and to tap into the familiar nostalgia everyone has for it.
"There was a stigma for people my age. They feel a little bit uncomfortable coming into the dispensaries and I think that's what they handle really well,” Sandra said of the work her kids have done in making the business inviting. “It's a really inviting atmosphere, it has that 70's vibe that's a little bit more fun and playful and maybe something that makes people my age feel a little more comfortable, plus I have amazing budtenders. I can't even say enough about the people we have to work with, they're awesome.”
But the secret behind the successful look is the kid’s individual talents.
Canna Get Happy’s Wasilla location is a historical railroad bunk house that was built in California in 1914 and brought up to Alaska sometime in the 1930s. Remodeling it into a modern cannabis retail shop was quite a task, but that’s where Trout’s background in construction and carpentry and Destynie’s background in interior design came together perfectly.
"Destynie was an interior designer in Seattle and was four years into her career when we said, 'hey, we'd really like you to come home and be a part of the business,'" Sandra said. "She took over the designs for that and every other project we've done."
Like many old buildings, the insulation was an eclectic collection of old newspapers and magazines, including a copy of High Times. That bright pink magazine is just one of the many bits of memorabilia that fill the glass display cases and cover the walls at the location.
Their shelves carry a wide variety of products and flower from throughout the state. Green Go’s line is featured prominently and many of the concentrates on the shelves are made with Green Go flower, including terpene-rich concentrates from Frog Mountain, Fireweed Extracts and several other manufacturers. They’re all high-quality products that pack a punch while maintaining a good, smooth flavor.
Their individual skills in design and carpentry aren't all that Destynie and Trout bring to the table, either. Much of their time is devoted to handling the daily operations of the retail locations. The Wasilla location opened in August 2020 and they opened the doors on the Anchorage location—which they bought from another retailer—in early 2021. Managing those operations have been a challenge but they say it’s been possible with a group of talented and hard-working budtenders that have helped deliver on the idea of being open and accessible.
While giving a tour of the Wasilla shop, Destinye chats about the regulars who are using cannabis for all sorts of reasons, from recreation to managing pain and anxiety.
“It’s always just cool to hear why people are using it,” she said.
The future
It seems like everyone has some plans for the future. The family is in the process of constructing an all-new grow operation in Wasilla that Green Go will eventually relocate to. They’re also chatting about opening up a third retail location but say it’s too early to talk specifics as it seems like it’ll come down to location and who wants the responsibility of running it. The glass shop — The CBD Glass Frontier — is planned to move into the Canna Get Happy location to make way for a donut business that's planning to move in."
Destinye has big plans for what the lakefront property in Wasilla can be. With a big, grassy field and access to Wasilla Lake, she envisions summertime events with music, food trucks and kayak rentals.
What they can be sure about is that everyone will have some input.
“We fight about it and come back and let each other know we still care about each other,” Destynie says about their process.
“We get a very honest opinion every time,” Trout adds.
Fuzzy interjects. "She keeps firing us and we're still working,” he says of his wife while everyone laughs.
“It is just nice to be building something with people you 100% trust,” Sandra says. “And when we're dead and gone, they know it's all theirs.”