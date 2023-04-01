“When you make product that makes sense to people, it just does its work for you,” Red Run Cannabis Company president Marc Theiler said about Hash Infusion, a new item appearing in shops throughout the state.
Hash Infusion is the cannabis oil Red Run uses in its popular Hashade beverages. Packaged in a plunger and selling for the fixed price of $20, customers can use it to make their own edibles and infused drinks at home. “It allows for an easy way to mix it all up,” Theiler explained. “And to be economical too. It doesn’t break your bank.”
Hash Infusion spares consumers the job of having to decarboxylate cannabis for their own edibles, a process that do-it-yourselfers will dive into, but others might balk at. With Hash Infusion, Theiler said, customers can add the oil to pancakes, banana bread, granola, drinks (soft and hard), and more. “It can be added to your favorite energy drink,” he said, or “even mashed potatoes.” And because it’s stable when cooked in an oven, “people put it in their baked goods and that’s pretty easy and effective.”
Hash Infusion is a classic example of a product that customers didn’t even know they wanted until they saw it. “One of the reasons we came up with the product was to get something to the customers that would be really easy as far as an edible,” Theiler explained, adding that marketing a product of this nature before their competitors did was also a motivator. “We knew that there was a gap there in the market.”
Hash Infusion is part of a broader expansion of Red Run’s market presence that has included launching product lines under separate brand names to differentiate them from each other. Terp Infused is one, and Stoned Moose, the label on Hash Infusion, is another. It’s sub-labeled Have It Your Way, and that’s what the product allows consumers to do.
Red Run is already behind the hugely popular Hashade drinks that are found in shops all over the state, but Theiler said a typical customer for Hash Infusion is often someone who has tried and likes Hashade, but realizes they can add the oil to their own favorite beverages and do so at a reduced cost compared to that charged for Red Run’s juices. “It may seem like Have It Your Way is like Hashade, but two different customers come in to get that.”
According to Theiler, the company creates a lot of its products through in-house research and development, testing products amongst themselves. “I’ve got the same guys that have been with me since the beginning, my core group of guys,” he said. Sometimes they make products just to enjoy, and if there’s a consensus that it works, then it’s time to move it into refinement and production. “It usually goes pretty well once we know that we’re on to something.”
This is how Hash Infusion came about. Introduced about a year ago, Theiler said it didn’t take long for customers to discover it. “We knew it was going to be pretty popular, but it’s been wildly popular. When we make a batch, it sells out immediately.”
While it was a new product, Hash Infusion followed the same trajectory many of the the company’s beverages, shooters, pre-rolls, and other items have taken. “You’re going from a zero customer base,” Theiler said, explaining the process of getting a product to market and grabbing the attention of customers. “You need to get it into your flagship stores long enough for one customer to be excited and tell another. Then you get some exponential customer growth. But that takes a little bit of time. We’ve been lucky with a lot of the stuff. Whether it’s been the Hashade or our infused pre-rolls, or the Have It Your Way, it’s shot up pretty fast. A lot of our stuff goes from zero to three (thousand) to 8000 a month, to thirty to eighty to a hundred,” he said.
It’s almost become routine for a company that has enjoyed phenomenal growth. Red Run launched in November of 2016 and quickly became one of the state’s most easily recognized cannabis companies. Already operating one manufacturing facility, two grows, and shops in Kenai and Soldotna, the company recently purchased Mile High in Anchorage, which will undergo a name change, and is looking to buy a few more stores as well.
“I knew from the start you had to get vertically integrated and then get a network of retails distributed through Alaska to stabilize everything,” Theiler said, while acknowledging that at times the rapid expansion of Red Run over barely more than six years has been dizzying. “We move at breakneck speeds and do things probably other people would be a little fearful of doing, but it’s paid off.”
One such possibly risky move was putting a fixed price on the Hash Infusion package. Because Red Run is involved in all three major levels of the state’s cannabis market–cultivation, manufacturing, and retailing–Theiler and his colleagues have devoted a fair amount of time to determining “what are the sweet spots for price performance,” he explained. “We found there are certain price points that make the product move at a faster rate then if you had it higher.”
Theiler said this has been a new idea for some of the retailers who are selling Red Run products. Some who have opened shops with minimal previous retail experience look at the markup on a single item and fail to realize that greater sales with a lower markup will result in higher monthly profits. “The bigger bottom line is to turn on the faucet, and at the end of the month, the faucet pours out X,” he said. “By lowering the price to that sweet spot where supply and demand meet, when you tally up your revenue at the end of the month, it’s going to be double or triple.”
An even greater concern for Theiler is consumers of his products, including Hash Infusion. He wants them to get value for their money so they’ll come back and buy more. “We’ve tried to control our costs and keep a competitively priced product for the customer during these crazy economic times. Just being able to get the product into the customer’s hands at a reasonable rate without price gauging” is their objective, he said. “We found that sweet spot, and that’s what we’re putting on the labels.”
The packaging of the product is similarly customer friendly. The plunger holds ten milliliters of infused oil, each containing ten milligrams of THC, for a total of 100 milligrams. Measurements are on the plunger so consumers can control dosage. “The plunger makes for easy administration,” Theiler said. “We encourage people to give it a try in their own go-to drink. A lot of people like it with the energy drinks because it can give them a little bit of a boost through the day while that little edible high makes for a nice combo. A lot of people just put it in their water.”
Theiler said the company has been working with bakeries and breweries on the Kenai to develop a recipe book for customers, presenting fun ways to use Hash Infusion. Additionally, “We’re working on a huge campaign for a bunch of informative, educational videos on all of our products and such.” They’re looking to have that up by summer, he said.
Meanwhile, Theiler and the crew at Red Run are hoping customers will give Hash Infusion a try, testing it on their favorite beverages, breakfast cereals, salsas, baked goods, or wherever their muse takes them. It’s an all-purpose product that allows them to “just infuse at will,” he concluded.