“When you make product that makes sense to people, it just does its work for you,” Red Run Cannabis Company president Marc Theiler said about Hash Infusion, a new item appearing in shops throughout the state.

Hash Infusion is the cannabis oil Red Run uses in its popular Hashade beverages. Packaged in a plunger and selling for the fixed price of $20, customers can use it to make their own edibles and infused drinks at home. “It allows for an easy way to mix it all up,” Theiler explained. “And to be economical too. It doesn’t break your bank.”

