The process for bringing a new edible into Alaska’s recreational market is a long one. Manufacturers are plenty familiar with the permits, the rigid limitations on dosing, requirements for testing, and approval from regulators on everything from the type of product to the packaging. Last but not least, there’s the taxes.

So, suffice it to say, there’s been alarm among regulators and rules-abiding industry members alike about what they say is an unintended loophole in federal and state law that has allowed high-potency hemp edibles — containing the same kind of THC as cannabis edibles and in similar quantities — to be sold with zero oversight from the state’s cannabis regulators.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com

