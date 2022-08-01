The process for bringing a new edible into Alaska’s recreational market is a long one. Manufacturers are plenty familiar with the permits, the rigid limitations on dosing, requirements for testing, and approval from regulators on everything from the type of product to the packaging. Last but not least, there’s the taxes.
So, suffice it to say, there’s been alarm among regulators and rules-abiding industry members alike about what they say is an unintended loophole in federal and state law that has allowed high-potency hemp edibles — containing the same kind of THC as cannabis edibles and in similar quantities — to be sold with zero oversight from the state’s cannabis regulators.
Hemp-derived THC has been making headlines for years now as growers and manufacturers take advantage of loopholes and vagueness in the federal farm bill that created the legalized hemp industry. While products largely focused on non-psychoactive CBD, products have slowly been shifting more and more towards products that mirror what is coming out of the marijuana industry.
The first big splash came with products containing delta-8-THC, which has similar effects but far less potency as the Delta-9-THC that most in the commercial cannabis industry are familiar with. The current version of the farm bill that's on the books is vague about the legal status of Delta-8-THC, which has led to a wave of such products being sold online and in states where cannabis isn't legal because the federal law views them all as legal hemp products.
The latest turn, though, comes with hemp companies turning to the trace amounts of delta-9-THC allowed in hemp plants.
Essentially, the federal law’s definition of hemp allows it to have minor amounts of delta-9-THC — the specific kind of THC that most of us pay attention to when selecting strains at a retail shop. While most strains in the commercial cannabis market vary from the teens up to the 30% and beyond, the federal law limits the THC percentages in hemp to a maximum of .3% of the total dry weight. If you’re hoping to get high by smoking hemp, that’s a lot of rope.
The problem is that the law didn’t anticipate people producing concentrates from the hemp — with pretty much the identical extraction process you'd find in the marijuana industry—and then loading those concentrates into edibles. Manufacturers and operators of state-backed hemp programs, like Alaska’s hemp program, have applied that .3% rule to the weight of a finished product and everything—like sugar, flour and whatever else—that goes into it, meaning it’s not that hard to get a potent hemp-derived edible that's effectively the same as what comes out of the highly regulated marijuana industry.
As long as the THC stays under .3% of the total weight of the finished product, it's a completely legal hemp product in the eyes of the law.
The issue was raised by Alaska Marijuana Industry Association President Lacey Wilcox at the Alaska Marijuana Control Board’s June meetings.
“Unfortunately, the drafters did not understand the science behind this plant and did not address the extraction process using inventive and aggressive players to turn the rope into dope, so to speak," she said. “In order for cannabis to be considered hemp, it must contain less than .3% delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis. Unregulated hemp manufacturers are interpreting this to apply to extracts and end products like gummies, which on a percentage dry-weight basis contain a host of other additives like gelatin, sugar, oils and, in some cases, unsafe materials. This creates a situation where .3% dry weight of a plant does not equate to .3% of the total weight of a gummy.”
That .3% weight means a roughly 16-gram cookie could have as much as 50 milligrams of delta-9-THC, which was the maximum dosage allowed in a package of edibles when Alaska’s recreational industry got off the ground (it’s since been upped to 100mg per package and 10mg per serving).
While it’s unfriendly, unregulated and untaxed competition for the cannabis industry, it also can be purchased by anyone. Unlike cannabis products, there are no age limits for hemp products on the books. And there’s already a handful of such products on the market in Alaska and online.
Cannabis attorney Jana Weltzin also addressed the loophole during the meeting, noting a 15-gram sugar cookie with 50mg of hemp-derived THC would be seen as an illegal cannabis cookie but add a couple more grams of frosting and the law would see it as a harmless hemp product that’s largely no different from a hemp granola bar.
“When one thinks of industrial hemp, several products pop in your head: Rope, hempcrete, paper, a pack of intoxicating 50mg delta-9 gummy bears with no age restriction— Wait! One of those things doesn't fit. That does not fit in the industrial hemp program. There's no child-resistant packaging, there's no AMCO approval, no AMCO warnings," she said. "The delta-9 products that are being endorsed by the Department of Agriculture have no place in gas stations, no place in grocery stores. If they're going to be allowed, they should only be in licensed marijuana retail establishments."
Board members were similarly alarmed by the issue, but Alaska Marijuana Control Office Director Joan Wilson — who previously worked in the Department of Law advising the regulatory agency — said there’s little AMCO can directly do about it because it’s all in the domain of the Division of Agriculture.
A true fix would rest in an update to state law, which would require the Legislature to meet and pass a law, but it could be addressed through emergency regulations, according to Wilson.
“There's no legal reason to deny that product under statute or regulation. There's a great reason to deny it as a public safety threat." she said. "Department of Agriculture is trying to figure out solution. ... But before there's a statutory change to the definition of hemp, the hemp program can do two things: One is limit the amount of delta-9 THC in a packet and then limit the amount of delta-9 THC in a serving to such an extent that the amount in the serving is so small, it will either not have an intoxicating effect or there will be no economic benefit to producing the product. That can be done through the regulatory project if we can prove to the Department of Law an imminent public health threat.”
Board chair Nick Miller worried that despite the products coming from a world that is completely unrelated to the commercial marijuana industry, it would still make a bad name for regulated cannabis.
“God knows what's being sold at this point and what happens when one gets behind the wheel and tests positive for THC?” he said. “What are we going to then?”
The board unanimously approved direction for Director Wilson to draft a letter outlining the concerns and potential courses of action to send to Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Division of Agriculture. Request for comment from the Division of Agriculture was not returned as of press time.
Wilson said it could take as much as 60 to 70 days to get an emergency regulation publicly noticed and approved, which would leave the products on shelves until at least September.