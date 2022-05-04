The Alaska cannabis industry’s relationship with the state regulators at the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office started off in a bad place with plenty of uncertainty, long wait times and more uncertainty. Things have steadily improved as the industry has grown and regulators have gotten a better handle on the complexities and unique issues facing the recreational cannabis industry.
That’s thanks to countless people both in the industry and in the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, including Glen Klinkhart. Klinkhart worked as the agency’s executive director up until April, when he announced that he was resigning from the position and transferring to the Department of Revenue. In his resignation letter, he recognized the work that has been done.
“Thank you and your team for allowing me to take up the challenge of working to fix the many issues faced by an ailing Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office beginning back in the fall of 2019,” Klinkhart wrote in a letter announcing his resignation. “With a lot of hard work, an engaged set of board and a newly self-empowered staff, AMCO has become a better, more effective and a well-respected organization of the eyes of the public as well as the industries we regulate.”
His time in the office saw several regulatory projects that have been aimed at making the office more responsive to the industry’s concerns, which has included making the licensing process faster and improving the agency’s fee structure to deal more fairly and promptly with problem businesses.
Those efforts got high marks from the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association’s president Lacy Wilcox even if the industry and the regulators haven’t always seen eye to eye.
“Klinkhart did a tremendous job with a course correction. He did a lot of work with the enforcement side of things and engaged the stakeholders, which is the industry, and the door was open,” she said. “It was like night and day difference even if we didn’t agree on everything. … Hats off to him.”
In Klinkhart’s place, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that he had appointed Joan Wilson to serve as the agency’s new executive director, effective May 8, 2022.
Wilson comes from the Alaska Department of Law, where she was worked as senior assistant attorney general and served as an adviser to AMCO. She was also instrumental in putting together the Attorney General Alliance’s Cannabis Law Deskbook, a reference book detailing the complexities of the budding cannabis law.
With a wholesale of Alaska’s alcohol laws poised to pass the Legislature this year, Wilcox said she expects the AMCO office and Wilson will have their work cut out for them implementing the new law but she’s excited and looking forward to working with Wilson on issues related to the marijuana industry, such as transportation issues and tax delinquency.
“The Title IV (alcohol) rewrite is going to suck all the air out of there if they’re not careful and a lot of brainpower to implement. That makes me nervous, but I feel really confident and comfortable with Joan handling it,” Wilcox said. “Joan is exceptional. I couldn’t really think of anyone who would be better for the job. She’s already up to speed, has these regulations close to memorized.”