Stoners of a certain age may have noticed that cannabis consumption has gone high tech since we rolled our first joint or snapped a bowl. Though change is good and the wide variety of consumption options make getting high even more of an adventure than it was before, some of us still get nostalgic for the paraphernalia of yesteryear.
I was reminded of this when I cleaned out the glove box of my deceased brother Chris Resch's 1971 Challenger RT several years ago prior to it's sale. The car, a rare model of that much beloved Mopar classic, had been sitting in a field on my parents' homestead for 30 years. Though we Resch kids were serious stoners back in the day, I was still rather astonished when I opened the glove box and found a time capsule treasure trove of dope smoking gear. Two metal pipes, a wooden pipe, a weird roach clip, a stash box, and what has to be the world's oldest joint and rolling papers. The groovy 70s era comb and iconic Alaska license plate with the bear in the middle were bonuses that just added to the vibe. I had to take a picture just to capture that moment.