If there’s one tool that’s not absolutely necessary, but will improve your cannabis experience significantly, it’s a grinder. The device allows you to grind your weed efficiently, also serving as storage and as the simplest way to build up your kief reservoir.
While you could grind weed with your hands, scissors or even a small container with a coin inside, a grinder ensures you don’t rob your weed of trichomes and other factors that make for a stronger and more pleasant experience.
Despite the many perks that grinders have, you do have to clean them on a semiregular basis. These devices often get clogged up with weed remains and gunk, making it difficult for them to do their job effectively. If your grinder’s blades are dirty, it’ll likely rip and tear the cannabis nugs instead of cutting them, something is best to avoid when packing a bowl or a joint. Avoiding your grinder’s clean-up could also result in the build-up of bacteria and decomposed elements, something you don’t want to inhale at any point.
Cannabis grinders can come in different materials and forms. Most come in the shape of circle, with different compartments for weed and kief storage. By cleaning it often, you’ll make sure your grinder has a long life, preserving the blades and their effectiveness.
Here’s how to clean your grinder.
Separate all pieces
Make sure you open up all of your grinders’ compartments, removing all plant materials. Pay special attention to your grinder’s kief compartment, since this part tends to fill up without us noticing. Put it someplace safe, that way you can consume it whenever you want.
Soak the grinder
While wiping it with a clean towel and some isopropyl alcohol will get the job done, soaking the grinder in alcohol for a half-hour will do the same, eliminating scrubbing and resulting in a deeper clean. Rinse it with water and make sure you clean out any cannabis remains or gunk and dry it out.
For a deeper clean
If your grinder needs a deeper cleaning, after you separate all the pieces and clean it, you can put it in the freezer for 30 minutes. This step will freeze the plant residue, making it easier to separate from the grinder. Afterward, you can clean the grinder with a toothbrush and soak it in alcohol for 30 minutes. Rinse and dry