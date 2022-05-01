For Soldotna-based Fire Eater Edibles, coming up with a name and a labeling theme was a step along the way from experimentation with different edible forms of cannabis to incorporation as a company producing them. “There was a definite evolution to it,” founder and product developer Martin Christensen said.
Christensen said the origins of the business lie in the briefly-lived Pot Luck Events, which was shut down in 2017 by the Marijuana Control Board for falling outside of the guidelines set by 2014’s Ballot Measure 2, which authorized the Alaskan cannabis market.
Christensen and his wife, who enjoy baking, had been bringing homemade edibles to cannabis club gatherings hosted by Pot Luck. Other attendees encouraged them to turn their efforts into a business, he recalled, since, “Basically they didn’t taste like hay bale brownies.”
Their earliest idea was to sell take-and-bake frozen cookie dough. “We started joking around with the frozen cookie dough thing that it was kind of like the old Oracle from the Matrix movie. Just have a cookie and in a few minutes you’ll feel right as rain,” Christensen said.
This initially led them to choose the name Oracle Cookie Company as they intensified their efforts at developing marketable products. “We’d been taste-testing everything. It expanded from cookies to marshmallows to sodas to coffee creamer and a whole bunch of other stuff that we were just testing on club members, basically,” Christensen explained.
As they moved towards building a brand, they felt the name Oracle was becoming associated with Pot Luck Events, and that, owing to the shutdown of the club, this might place them at a disadvantage with the MCB when they reached the licensing phase of opening up.
During this period, inspiration struck. “Somewhere along the line we decided that we were going to brand it along the idea of a circus side show. So when we decided to not lead with Oracle, Fire Eater just seemed to jump out at us,” Christensen said. “It was an epiphany moment if you will.”
This led to a growing menu of products such as Fire Eater Marshmallows, Acrobat Hard Candies, and the popular High Dive Soda line. Christensen said the company is “leaning into that old timey, carney, side show thing.” Labels and product names project a company-wide theme of circus acts, he explained. “High Dive Sodas seemed like a real good way to brand a soda on a side show.”
Christensen had high praise for artist Eric Montoya, who designs the company’s eye-catching labels that have a colorful, 19th century traveling circus sign look to them, saying he “has an amazing talent for doing the logos and artwork and everything for us.”
Christensen said new products are forthcoming, including High Flyer Energy Drinks, which are labeled with a trapeze theme, Dancing Bear Ice Cream, and Bottle Toss Creamer. “Technically it’s going to be keto-friendly coffee creamer,” Christensen said, turning his attention to the challenge facing edibles producers. “I get a lot of feedback from people saying, ‘man, I’d love to drink your sodas more, but it’s a lot of sugar.’ Unfortunately, that’s how the edibles market is. It’s either a lot of sugar, or it doesn’t taste very good.”
Good flavor hasn’t been lacking thus far for Fire Eater Edibles, however. The company is no side show in the Alaskan edibles market; it’s turning into one of the main events. And Christensen is proving himself to be an able ringmaster.