Alaska’s recreational marijuana industry has undergone plenty of changes since the first stores opened their doors in 2016. Retailers, growers and manufacturers have flourished across the state and — perhaps most importantly — the stigma around cannabis has waned every time a neighbor recognizes a neighbor at the cannabis store counter.
The folks who run Hillside Natural Wellness, which opened in 2017 in South Anchorage, know that perhaps better than anyone. Originally envisioned as a discrete dispensary in the early days of legalization, they’ve seen the market change and are changing along with it to meet the needs of their customers and connect with new ones.
“We’re still discrete but we’re growing at the same time,” said manager Donna Ballard, who’s worked in the industry since its early days. “All of us who’ve been there since the beginning are going through it, and I think everyone is trying to expand and grow. Some places are opening new locations. We want to stay and grow within our store here. We’re a friendly neighborhood dispensary.”
Nestled into a quiet suburban South Anchorage neighborhood, the building is a little more professional doctor’s office than a cannabis store, but the low-key exterior hasn’t stopped them forming first-name basis relationships with regular customers. On a crisp January Thursday afternoon, a steady stream of customers — a varied collection of people, reflecting just how far cannabis acceptance has come — filtered through the doors, filling up on everything from potent sativa strains of flower to Hillside’s full-profile Glacier Caps.
The interior gives off an upscale boutique vibe with thick wood counters and a big selection of high-quality flower, flower, edibles and just about everything you’d need in terms of gadgets. Many of those products also lean into the company’s health and wellness identity, offering a variety of CBD-heavy and full-profile concentrates that help with everything from sleeping and appetite to pain management.
Brent Amos, who’s been with the business from near its founding and worked his way up to operations manager, says working to meet the needs and wants of the customers is an important key to their success. He said the discrete location won’t change anytime soon, but that they’re working to stand out with new products out of their lab and kitchen. On that Thursday, he had just dropped off samples of a new chocolate bar for testing that they hope to launch soon.
“While being discrete was more of a focus in the beginning, we’re taking on a more mainstream mentality,” he said. “Now that we know what we want to do, we know what we are, we know what kind of product we have and have those loyal customers, we want to pivot to being a bit louder.”
While the recreational businesses can’t quite lean fully into the idea of marijuana as medicine, Amos and Ballard said they frequently get customers who come in with a recommendation from a doctor to consider marijuana over things like opiate painkillers to manage pain.
That’s something that Amos has personal experience with after suffering an injury to his hands that required a course of strong painkillers, which he said started to negatively affect him after just a few weeks of taking the doctor-prescribed pills. Like many, he found it easier and safer to manage his pain with cannabis.
Ballard said she’s seen the same as people — and doctors — grapple with the risks of prolonged opiate use and look to other, safer outlets. She said she’s even seen people reduce their alcohol consumption in favor of cannabis.
“It’s maturing,” she said, “changing the way we’re looking at the industry and the herb itself.”
None of that would be possible without having a team of hardworking and knowledgeable budtenders. At Hillside Natural Wellness, Amos said they try to have everyone have hands-on experience with the product itself whether it being processing bulk flower into packages and pre-rolls or for some working in the concentrate lab or kitchen.
“They can count on us to have a little more information on different things and more products that these places have to offer. They’re not just cashiers,” Amos said. “We have a little more of a unique environment here at Hillside. Employees get to see the product, get to weigh it and get much more experience in production than just sticking stickers. That gives them the ability to be a little more integrated with what they’re selling. We have our own true knowledge of what we have.”
And on that front, they have a new secret weapon in their new lab director Mike, who brings over 20 years of concentrate and extraction experience with him, and was in the process of taking over lab operations. While giving a tour of the lab, he was giddy about getting going with co2 extraction and the possibilities of what new, interesting products he could bring to the shelves.
