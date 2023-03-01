For decades, many college students have strived to grow the perfect marijuana plant. Now they can receive course credit and an industry certification for doing so.
Legalized for medical use by states beginning in 1996 and for recreational use starting in 2012, the cannabis industry is expected to generate $40 billion in annual revenue by 2026. But while seizing an increasing portion of the United States economy, the industry lags far behind traditional fields in agricultural, business and marketing in providing means-tested and outcomes-based academic development.
Like the dot-com era before it, most growers, executives, sales team members and advertisers in the cannabis industry have mostly been fumbling around in the dark, hoping to succeed based on the strength of the product offering and traditional business savvy alone.
What’s successful and what fails in fledgling business models means addressing diverse aspects including planting and harvesting; state regulation; allocating advertising revenue in a highly regulated and often-changing framework; and maximizing wholesale and retail sales. Ideas and stories of past accomplishments and failures can be traded by pioneers from state to state (or market to market) on internet forums. Learning via failure is a costly lesson, however, and bringing team members on board simply based on a “familiarity with the product” can likewise be detrimental to a company’s potential for growth.
Additionally, unlike the garage coders before them, those working within the often-stigmatized area of retail marijuana sales have few options where they can learn universally accepted knowledge to use as building blocks for their budding businesses. Consider how expanding the computer science course offerings at a major state university or faith-based institution of higher learning was simply a matter of vision and endowment collection. To offer “How to Grow Weed 101” begins with an entirely different set of limitations.
Cannabis heads to the classroom
The result is this rapidly growing industry has a severely undereducated workforce straining to meet the demands of the labor market. Enter Green Flower, a company founded in 2014 and dedicated to providing certification programs in a continuing education setting for students interested in joining the cannabis trade in various aspects.
“When we’re talking to schools, the first thing we want to make very clear is this is about education and not advocacy,” explained Daniel Kalef, vice president of Higher Education for Green Flower. “This is the fastest-growing job market and industry in the country and has been for the last three or four years and so it’s real, it’s legitimate, it’s growing.”
Kalef, who joined the company in 2019, has 17 years of experience in guiding colleges and universities into the future whether it’s with new technology or the benefits of educating the cannabis workforce.
Having launched its two latest partnerships with Florida Atlantic University and Northern Michigan University in 2020, the company offers its courses to 19 schools. It’s continuing to seek new alliances.
“If the industry outgrows the pace of people’s knowledge and understanding who are working it, then there’s a problem. So, education is the foundation of really every industry,” Kalef said. “I don’t care if you’re a welder or you know in construction, it doesn’t really matter. There’s always education necessary and with standards.”
Based out of Louisville, Kentucky, Kalef has been pleasantly surprised by the interest shown by universities in states where marijuana has either been recreationally legal for more than a decade or where medical exemptions have just passed.
“I kind of started out thinking I only wanted to concentrate on schools in states where it’s both recreational and medical,” he said. “But Florida is already the third-largest cannabis market in the country and it’s only medically legal. So, it doesn’t have to be recreational for it to be a big industry.”
Likewise, Green Flower has benefited from connecting with schools including the University of Wisconsin system, where only CBD is legalized. Despite the lack of legal status, the state’s proximity to recreational borders provides just as much opportunity for job creation and business development, allowing for the program to be successful in a seemingly limited market.
To satisfy market needs, Green Flower offers several certification courses across the industry. The four core focuses of the current programs are growth and manufacturing of cannabis; the medicinal benefits of cannabis use; running a cannabis-based business; and compliance within the cannabis industry.
Crafting curriculum
The company, during partnership talks with colleges and universities, pools data from the surrounding market to help the schools determine which programs are the best for their students.
For the College of Southern Nevada, for example, that meant a focus on cultivation, manufacturing, and retail. Stavan Corbett, director of business development for the school, explains their analysis.
“We didn’t just want to flood the labor market and the training market with random training opportunities,” he said. “So the three (certifications) that we’re currently offering were a data-driven decision based on labor market data and what we knew the employers are looking for in terms of the talent.”
Serving students within the Las Vegas region, Corbett sees big potential for those who complete the courses.
“What we recognize is that there are a lot of individuals within the community whom we didn’t want to have… miss out on this growing industry,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that there was equity represented across the board when it came to the talent that a lot of these businesses were looking for, so that they also could contribute and demonstrate that they have the skills.”
Those skills, Corbett and College of Southern Nevada staff believe, will enable students to “provide themselves social mobility, gain additional skills, get a certification, and really be able to contribute in a meaningful way to the diversification of our economy.”
Green Flower seeks to take the academic success a step further, building a job database that certification holders can peruse in search of career opportunities.
“There is an employer network,” Kalef said. “It’s a connection that can be made in a referral system that is in place.”
As with any degree program, however, Corbett is pragmatic about how the completed coursework will transfer into the business realm.
“Ultimately, it’s up to the student to sell themselves,” he said. “(They have to) be competitive to achieve their job and be able to put that certification and those skills into practice.”
Learning curve
From an employer and industry veteran’s standpoint, the Green Flower certification programs seem to be a much-needed resource, especially for industry veterans who had to figure much of this collected information out along the way.
Shayda Torabi, CEO and co-founder of Restart CBD in Austin, Texas, and host of popular cannabis podcast “To Be Blunt,” recognizes the value in the education these certificates can provide as she struggled with the learning curve on her way to being an industry leader.
“I had no idea what an ‘endocannabinoid system’ was. I had no idea what the difference between ‘CBD’ or ‘THC’ was, and so with that naivety that ultimately kind of got me going,” she explained. “It was so foreign to me even as a cannabis supporter, what these cannabinoids were and how it even functioned in our body and what was the difference between ‘hemp’ and ‘marijuana,’ even.”
Torabi’s entrance to the industry was prompted when, as a pedestrian, she was hit by a car. Suffering chronic pain in her 20’s and being apprehensive about the opioids she was prescribed, she credits her mother with introducing her to the medicinal benefits of cannabis. That set her on the path to become a powerful voice in the industry.
“I don’t have a degree in this, I don’t know where’s the source of truth for this. We as an industry haven’t agreed upon that because there weren’t resources really established with credibility with research being the background and the foundation,” she said. “Who loses out when I say misinformation? The consumer, and so I see opportunities like what Green Flower is doing… and it’s cool to hear that they’re leaning into that research side of things because cannabis is based in science.”
She acknowledges her rise to prominence was trial-and-error, mixed with sourcing any available information on the subject.
“It really came down to understanding dosage,” she said. “It came to understanding different cannabinoids. It came down to understanding different consumption methods.
“Sourcing (information), it was kind of a little bit nebulous in how much to take. It wasn’t like there were books saying, ‘Take this many milligrams of CBD and your pain will feel better.’”
While the information Torabi searched for in the mid- to late-2010’s was elusive, Green Flower now offers full courses dedicated to understanding the nuances of cultivation and dosage and in providing consumers with accurate and customized recommendations.
As an employer, Torabi believes the certification programs would be an advantage to potential candidates.
“I definitely would take more notice of someone who has had that type of certification in their background because it shows that they are curious,” she said. “I think as an employer you have to have curious employees because this industry is so fast-paced.”
That extends from the agricultural aspects of her endeavors – “It’s a plant, you know how it grows in one climate is different than how it grows the next city or town over and indoor vs. outdoor growing has variations to the
effects of that plant from a genetic perspective” – to determining appropriate usage amounts – “Everybody’s body is different, everybody’s biochemistry is different, the quality of these raw ingredients varies.”
Currently wrapped up in trying to move cannabis measures through the Texas legislature while preparing to host her own panel at this year’s South by Southwest
Conference, Torabi said she was quite impressed by Green Flower’s Compliance and Risk Management program.
“I think compliance is a huge one that people don’t really give a lot of understanding,” she said. “For me especially, I thought that ‘Who am I? I don’t have a law degree, How am I supposed to be an expert on compliance?’ Again, I learned kind of by doing, but certainly having opportunities of resources like what Green Flower’s offering… that’s giving me a leg up to understand how to be successful in this industry.”
Torabi said she would also encourage people already employed in the industry to pursue certification as education is a valuable supplement to hands-on expertise.
“To be a good operator you want to understand what the rules are and I think you certainly want to encourage people on your team to have that background information,” Torabi said. “That is something that makes them more attractive because that shows us that they are participating and understanding the foundation of this industry.”
Increasing outreach
Kalef said Green Flower hopes to expand into the Alaska through the University of Alaska Fairbanks or the University of Alaska Anchorage. As the third state to legalize recreational marijuana (in 2014) and neighbor to the west of Canada, which federally legalized consumption in 2018, the Last Frontier is a top priority for the company.
“We have, in the last few months, reached out to folks at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and I think another school and we’ve seen some people at conferences, so we’ve begun to reach out,” Kalef said. “Alaska is definitely a target for us because it’s been legal for so long, and it’s a recreational state, and so we’ve talked to a few people at a couple of the schools and we’re just kind of in the beginning stages of those conversations.”
In the interim, the Green Flower certification programs are accessible online through 19 colleges and universities. The program can be completed in six months for around $750, though tuition varies by institution based on factors including residency. Information on the available courses and current school partnerships can be found on the company’s website www.green-flower.com.