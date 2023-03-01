For decades, many college students have strived to grow the perfect marijuana plant. Now they can receive course credit and an industry certification for doing so. 

Legalized for medical use by states beginning in 1996 and for recreational use starting in 2012, the cannabis industry is expected to generate $40 billion in annual revenue by 2026. But while seizing an increasing portion of the United States economy, the industry lags far behind traditional fields in agricultural, business and marketing in providing means-tested and outcomes-based academic development.