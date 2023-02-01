Kids and toddlers exposed to cannabis can have adverse reactions to the drug, including trouble walking, talking, and even breathing.

One of the biggest and most unexpected concerns that has appeared in the wake of marijuana legalization is the fact that kids are very into edibles. These products have historically come in packages that are eye-catching and fun, imitating popular brands and becoming the perfect vehicle for kids to get accidentally high.

Alaska Cannabist has partnered with The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle and entertainment platform featuring coverage of cannabis, culture, comedy, food, drink, edibles and more.