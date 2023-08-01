pink and green watermelon Delta-8 gummies
Much of the talk in the last legislative session about the state of the legal marijuana industry revolved around Alaska’s outdated tax rate, but the industry has another major concern: Potent edibles that skirt the state’s regulated system because they come from hemp.

Many growers and retailers have complained at recent meetings of the Alaska Marijuana Control Board, pleading for the state to act against edibles that have been popping up in gas stations and head shops without the same oversight or barriers to entry of the legalized industry. That’s because they come from industrial hemp rather than recreational cannabis, taking advantage of a loophole in the federal farm bill.

