“Caramel Apple Gelato” grown by Snowcapped Gardens and purchased at Scorpion Grass in Wasilla. (27.05% THC with no terpenes or CBD indicated) I chose this flower based purely on the bag appeal. It stood out to me in the deli over at Scorpion Grass, large buds with mature, visible hairs and ample frost; Just what I was looking for! This bud smells floral, chemical, and fruity with subtle forestry notes in the back. Carmel Apple Gelato is a combination of Apple Cider and Jet Fuel Gelato, and is considered a hybrid. Online forums say that this flower is long lasting and gives powerful effects ranging from uplifting / refreshing to relaxing and appetite inducing. I love everything Snowcapped Gardens grows, and this was no exception.
“Durban” grown by Alaska Beastie Buds and purchased at Grass Station 49 and Fairbanks. (16.2% THC with no CBD or terpenes indicated) This particular strain of Durban is bred by Sensi Seeds and is a sativa, it was brought from Amsterdam to Fairbanks by the one and only JR Tuel. This is a personal favorite strain of mine as we used to grow this flower at Alaskan Blooms and I know the cut being grown at Beastie Buds comes from JR’s seeds; It’s very special to me. What I love about this strain is the effect which is perfectly refreshing and uplifting, while not rush inducing and anxiety triggering, I also love the flavor; it’s fruity, cheesy, funky and perfect. You’ve got to check this one out!
“Mr. Clean” grown by Green Degree and purchased at the Machen location in Wasilla (20.08% THC with no terpenes or CBD indicated) Mr. Clean smells like orange zest and lemons. It also has a somewhat chalky essence in there, almost like a vitamin C, chewable vitamin. The buds are big and round and nice and dry with lots of frost on the leaves and buds. This strain is sativa dominant and was created by crossing Lime Skunk with The Cube. The budtender at Green Degree also told me that this is their most requested strain so I knew I had to try it. The strong sativa effects were a little much for me, i discovered. I took it slow and got very engrossed in a video game, something I rarely have time to do. I loved this one, especially for the unique aroma.
Our last strain is called “Cupcake”. It’s grown by Green Go and was purchased at Canna Get Happy. I was sniffing my way through the choices on their deli shelf when I came across this strain, and the smell was so unique and amazing that I had to grab a gram of it and tell you guys about it. This strain smells just like puppy breath mixed with gasoline, straight fuel! I couldn’t find out much information concerning the lineage of this strain online and so I called can I get happy in Anchorage to ask them what they could tell me, and I was told that the lineage of Cupcake is a house secret kept very close by the master grower at Green Go. I was told, however, that this strain is classified as a sativa dominant hybrid. I found the smoke to be sweet, soft and enjoyable with the effects rather mind numbing and zoney. Go check this one out!
That’s all for this round Alaska! Stay safe on 4/20! Take care of each other! And please direct any questions or suggestions to our editor, Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@alaskacannabist.com