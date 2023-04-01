“Caramel Apple Gelato” grown by Snowcapped Gardens and purchased at Scorpion Grass in Wasilla. (27.05% THC with no terpenes or CBD indicated) I chose this flower based purely on the bag appeal. It stood out to me in the deli over at Scorpion Grass, large buds with mature, visible hairs and ample frost; Just what I was looking for! This bud smells floral, chemical, and fruity with subtle forestry notes in the back. Carmel Apple Gelato is a combination of Apple Cider and Jet Fuel Gelato, and is considered a hybrid. Online forums say that this flower is long lasting and gives powerful effects ranging from uplifting / refreshing to relaxing and appetite inducing. I love everything Snowcapped Gardens grows, and this was no exception.

“Durban” grown by Alaska Beastie Buds and purchased at Grass Station 49 and Fairbanks. (16.2% THC with no CBD or terpenes indicated) This particular strain of Durban is bred by Sensi Seeds and is a sativa, it was brought from Amsterdam to Fairbanks by the one and only JR Tuel. This is a personal favorite strain of mine as we used to grow this flower at Alaskan Blooms and I know the cut being grown at Beastie Buds comes from JR’s seeds; It’s very special to me. What I love about this strain is the effect which is perfectly refreshing and uplifting, while not rush inducing and anxiety triggering, I also love the flavor; it’s fruity, cheesy, funky and perfect. You’ve got to check this one out!

That’s all for this round Alaska! Stay safe on 4/20! Take care of each other! And please direct any questions or suggestions to our editor, Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@alaskacannabist.com