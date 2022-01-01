Addiction memoirs are a literary genre all their own these days. Substance abuse is widespread in our society, and accounts of survivors can be quite horrific. Regardless of the authors’ experiences, however, they generally end in the same place: complete sobriety.
A less common ending for such books is self-recovery through cannabis. This is how Frank J. Burroughs claims he overcame a decades-long addiction to alcohol, and in his brief memoir Hazy Shade of Winter, he explains how it happened. Which requires telling how he got there.
Growing up in the soulless suburbia of 1980s America with alcoholic parents, Burroughs got his first taste of liquor as a teenager. He wasted no time getting his second taste and rapidly became a party animal, skipping school to drink or showing up for class intoxicated. “My only recollection of high school is drinking,” he writes of the period.
Burroughs followed a trajectory common for functional alcoholics. In his twenties he married, but like his father, he became violent against his wife when drunk, and was soon divorced. He became a cop of all things for a brief time, arresting drunk drivers by day, and driving drunk at night. He left policing on his own accord to get away from the stress and have more time to drink. He drifted through a series of jobs that included automobile manufacturing and hotel security.
Despite his daily benders, Burroughs managed to get married again, and he and his wife bought a small grocery store in New England that thrived. With a young daughter and a prosperous business, they looked like the picture of success. But his drinking kept going full tilt until his wife asked for a divorce. It was a brief wake up call and he quit for five months. A counselor advised him to join AA, which he did, but in a small town where everyone knew everyone, he was uncomfortable. Being known as a drunk didn’t embarrass him, he said, but seeking help did. Meanwhile his second marriage failed.
Burroughs received a significant amount of money for his share in the grocery, and it allowed him to relocate to South Carolina, where he started drinking away his nest egg. He continued cycling through jobs and burning bridges. Years of drunk driving caught up with him when he was finally pulled over and arrested.
He got married a third time (this marriage held together), but for a few more years he continued living the lush life, blowing his dwindling savings on travel and luxury items for himself and his wife, and making daily trips to the liquor store. Then came the 2008 market meltdown, clobbering the investments he’d been drawing his primary income from.
At the same time his health was failing. Burroughs’ years of drinking had left him obese, suffering high blood pressure, and verging on pancreatitis. His “body had changed from being lean at high school graduation to a fat, bloated 315 pounds, complete with anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure.” He had irreversible neuropathy, and was in the early stages of congestive heart failure. His parents, he says near the end of the book, were bracing themselves to bury him.
That’s when he started smoking pot. It was the early 2010s, and medical marijuana initiatives were being passed across the country. States began opening recreational markets. After reading stories of people who had overcome their drinking problems with cannabis, Burroughs decided to give it a try.
This is where some will say, “Hold it! In a society awash with alcohol and drug problems, how does adding a drug solve anything?” Burroughs is ready with an answer. What he engaged in is what is called “risk reduction therapy,” which, he writes, “acknowledges that the use of one drug is acceptable when it reduces or eliminates the consumption of another, more harmful drug.”
Burroughs admits that the approach is controversial, but while he doesn’t provide sources beyond his own experience, there is encouraging research indicating that for some addicts, cannabis offers a safe road to recovery. The National Institutes of Health has published some of these results, with one study finding that cannabis, long considered a gateway drug by prohibitionists, is effective in some cases with helping people step down from harder drugs, while another study shows that for alcoholics specifically, it can work. In keeping with the long tradition of scientific studies, the authors conclude that further research is needed, but the evidence shows promise.
This is where we get into the varying personality types of people suffering from substance abuse. I have friends who credit group meetings as the only reason they’re still alive today, and they won’t touch anything, including marijuana. Burroughs has no problem with this, but for him meetings didn’t work, perhaps because by the time he fully bottomed out, he mostly drank alone. Meetings provide a gathering space for those who have built their lives around social drinking. For someone like Burroughs, though, the environment that tempted him to consume was his own living room. It took time, but he was ultimately able to replace the bottle with the bong.
Burroughs did take prescription medicine for alcoholism along with the cannabis, and it cannot be stressed strongly enough that for someone in his condition, medical guidance getting sober was crucial. But the end result, nearly a decade after he took his last drink, is that Burroughs has lost most of the excess weight and his health has improved immensely. He’s no longer on medications for anxiety, depression, hypertension, and other woes. He will never reverse some of the damage he did to his body, but with marijuana having taken the place of hard liquor in his nightly routine, he’s no longer making his permanent problems worse, and several of the conditions he suffered have resolved themselves. Cannabis worked for him. Only the worst moral scold would condemn him for it.
Hazy Shade of Winter is quite short, but it offers a rarely heard argument for a different way of combating alcoholism. Those who attack the idea upon hearing it should be reminded that for many decades now, methadone therapy has helped heroin addicts recover their lives. Methadone is safer than heroin, but can still kill the patient. Yet it remains a vital tool for helping those hooked on opiates. Cannabis, meanwhile, won’t kill anyone on its own, something alcohol does every single day in America. Compared to methadone, it’s a cup of herbal tea.
As the national push to end cannabis prohibition gains momentum, this is an important point arguing in its favor. Alcohol and heavy drug use rates have spiked steeply upwards during the pandemic. As Burroughs’ experience attests, access to cannabis could help reverse these trends. His memoir is, of course, anecdotal, but controlled studies aren’t. We need more research, and more people like Burroughs willing to tell their stores.