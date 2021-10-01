For the third consecutive year, the Alaska Cannabist Readers’ Choice award for the Best Infused Drink went to Hashade, made by the Red Run Cannabis Company. As its name suggests, Hashade is a cannabis concentrate-infused lemonade. The product has been a popular drinkable since it first hit Alaskan markets in spring 2019.
“It’s pretty sweet to keep getting picked,” said Ryan Walker, Red Run’s lead extractor and the inventor of Hashade. “It’s exciting to keep on getting best product,” he added. As to why people like Hashade, Walker put it simply: “It’s effective, it works good and people love the flavors.”
Red Run makes Hashade in six different flavors, including the classic lemon, blueberry, strawberry, watermelon, black cherry and cran-orange. Walker said he is currently working on a mango flavor, which should be out sometime this year. According to Walker, it is hard to say which flavor is the most popular, because it varies. However, the original lemonade flavor is a customer favorite, as is strawberry.
The drink is so popular that they are having trouble keeping up with demand despite working virtually every day of the week, Walker said. They make the product in 600 gallon batches, which can make it hard to get ingredients at times. “It’s not that we can’t make more, but we’re running out of space to store it,” he added.
Each eight ounce bottle of Hashade includes 50 milligrams of THC, the most allowed per product in Alaska. Bottles are divided into 10 five milligram servings and come with marks to let individuals know how much they have consumed.
Hashade is a mixture of cannabis oil concentrate, juice, stevia, water, glycerine and MCT oil. Walker said he tries to make the product as healthy as possible by using all organic and mostly natural ingredients and low sugar.
The recipe has stayed pretty much the same since it was first released; Walker said that he does not like tampering with ingredients or ratios. Moreover, once a product is introduced, it has already undergone months — and sometimes years — of testing and tweaking in order to perfect it. Red Run has plans to provide further variations of the already popular product, according to Walker. This includes upgrading to 100 milligram bottles as soon as this is approved by the Marajuana Control Board as well as making smaller two ounce, 25 milligram bottles. They may continue to sell the 50 milligram bottles, but Walker said that this depends mostly upon how much storage space they have.
Based in Kenai, Red Run cultivates, extracts and manufactures its own cannabis products.