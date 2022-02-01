In Anchorage, the combination of the city’s zoning rules and the state’s rules have combined to make things difficult for those entering the market and has generally led to a concentration of retail shops in Downtown Anchorage as well as the Spenard and Midtown neighborhoods. With some recent closures, it’s led some to worry about the overall health of the market, raising the question that’s dogged the industry since inception: Are we reaching peak demand?
While some overcrowded areas of the city might be making the case that things are starting to get precarious, experienced retailers are seeing opportunity in bringing stores closer to dense residential areas that have been otherwise underserved. Nowhere is that truer than in East Anchorage, a big and diverse residential area with stripes of busy mixed-use retail areas with plenty of commuters.
Great Northern Cannabis is one of the area’s most-recent entrants and CEO Aaron Morse said he sees plenty of opportunity outside the crowd.
“Personally, I think the Anchorage market is actually underserved,” Morse said. “The main challenge is the restrictive zoning which has forced shops to be clustered. Zoning restrictions are reducing options for customers and allowing fewer businesses to prosper.”
Great Northern Cannabis was one of the first retailers in Anchorage with its downtown location and branched out in 2018 with the opening of a shop on Dimond Boulevard. The company’s most recent venture opened in October 2021 on East Tudor Road, putting it at a prime thoroughfare. He said like with most new retail locations, it wasn’t entirely smooth sailing but the company’s experience in the market helped them along the way.
“We identified that property three years ago and have been slowly progressing getting a store open there,” he said, later adding, “We’ve taken a lot of lessons learned both the 4th Avenue and Diamond stores and the Tudor store represents our current thinking of our retail concept.”
The new store is roomy and bright with the huge variety of products from around the state that has become a signature for Great Northern Cannabis. It’s aimed at being a one-stop-shop for people commuting in and out of the residential neighborhoods in East Anchorage, providing not just a variety of different cannabis products from flower to concentrates to edibles and even a new line of THC-infused spa topicals as well as a gear, but also spare parts and non-infused snacks.
The business, like many in East Anchorage, is quickly picking up a solid customer base.
“We’re right next door to Taco Bell, which is awesome,” Morse said with a laugh.
Location has been key for many stores in the East Anchorage area. Catalyst Cannabis Co., opened its second location as the first and only retail shop on the very busy Muldoon Road in East Anchorage. Will Schneider, the founder of Catalyst Cannabis Co., told the Alaska Cannabist in 2021 that the location—a busy retail road with a big residential population and no competition—was impossible to pass up.
“I had to really dig into it,” he said at the time. “It wasn’t for the faint of heart because there really aren’t any other eligible properties because of the way the regulations work, but we felt like we couldn’t pass it up.”
Working through the web of regulations, zoning and available retail space is a big hurdle for those wishing to tap into the East Anchorage market or other underserved areas, but it can pay dividends said Kevin Edwards, the operations manager at Uncle Herb’s. Uncle Herb’s opened its third retail location off of Boniface Parkway in 2021, tucked back in a shopping center that attracts plenty of traffic with restaurants and other businesses.
It’s a cozy little shop with a wide array of products for any price range that can get packed on a busy weekend when folks are stocking up. Edwards said being in a neighborhood has been a boon for customers who don't want to make the trek into downtown or other retail hot spots.
“We keep getting busier every day, honestly. We were kind of slow to roll with the opening of the Boniface store, we just relied on word-of-mouth reputation to spread,” he said. “But we’ve definitely found our stride and we’re performing great over here. It’s kind of taken over our Arctic (Spur) location that was the flagship store, but this is definitely begun to outperform. And that’s mostly because we’re in the neighborhood over here versus in the more industrial in Midtown where a lot of those cannabis stores are.”
He agreed that the zoning and other regulations can make branching out beyond the core of cannabis retail spots difficult, but said it takes work and communication with your neighbors and fellow businesses, particularly when it comes to things like smell.
“It involves a lot of community outreach and a lot of transparency with the neighboring businesses and a lot of communication, too,” he said. “There’s still a lot of stigma, but it’s just most important to act transparently, to communicate and to try to cooperate with the local businesses and business owners and let them know, hey, we’re here to do good business just like you guys are. We want to work hard and help the community.