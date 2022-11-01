Mashed potatoes and dressing
Metro Creative

When I was asked to write this piece about “Danksgiving”—the collision of Thanksgiving and all things 420—there were two memories that came to mind: First, a fuzzy and indistinct memory of oily, green mashed potatoes that were more a product of an abundance of particularly potent pot butter than any culinary wisdom and the second being a mason jar packed full of lovingly hand-rolled joints from a friend’s homegrown stash.

Thanksgiving is my absolute favorite holiday because it’s a time to get together with friends and family to share stories, stuff yourself with good food and loaf around while watching football. It’s a rare opportunity in our increasingly hectic lives to take things slow and with intentionality, and if there’s anything I’ve come to appreciate with intentionality over the last year it’s weed.

