When I was asked to write this piece about “Danksgiving”—the collision of Thanksgiving and all things 420—there were two memories that came to mind: First, a fuzzy and indistinct memory of oily, green mashed potatoes that were more a product of an abundance of particularly potent pot butter than any culinary wisdom and the second being a mason jar packed full of lovingly hand-rolled joints from a friend’s homegrown stash.
Thanksgiving is my absolute favorite holiday because it’s a time to get together with friends and family to share stories, stuff yourself with good food and loaf around while watching football. It’s a rare opportunity in our increasingly hectic lives to take things slow and with intentionality, and if there’s anything I’ve come to appreciate with intentionality over the last year it’s weed.
It’s also an opportunity to share the things we love with the people we care about whether it be food, drink, stories or even cannabis. And, so, as we consider how to roll all the things, we love together in one great “Danksgiving” joint, there’s a few things we should consider before getting to work infusing.
Even as I’m writing this, I’m still struggling to place when and where the oily mashed potatoes were perpetrated. Perhaps that’s because how, after all, are you supposed to dose THC-infused mashed potatoes? Certainly not however I had approached it, treating it like it was a regular bowl of mashed potatoes rather than the barely palatable spins-inducing abomination that it was.
I—and whoever my accomplices were—were too busy asking ourselves if we could make THC-infused mashed potatoes when we should have been asking if we should.
The answer, at least in my experience, is no.
And judging by the conversations I’ve had with fellow cannabis aficionados in preparation for this story, my foray with potent potatoes isn’t all that uncommon.
“Tried it once, don’t recommend,” said one person. “Ate too much, puked and had to take a lie down. 0/10”
The problem, another person pointed out, is that staple dishes—the kind you really want to load up your plate with—really aren’t a great place for THC “because who would stop and one spoonful of mashed taters and pot gravy?!”
Also, and this is probably wise advice for any situation where pot and edibles are floating around, please be sure that everyone is on the same page. My chief friend said it’s a good idea to just ditch the slang altogether because, after all, you don’t want someone eating a bunch of brownies they though were just infused with “holiday magic.” Keep in mind, too, that at a big gathering of people, it’s very unlikely that everyone is on the same page with tolerance.
“My partner would be catatonic and I’d just be warming up,” said that friend (who, from experience, I know is telling the truth).
My favorite “Danksgiving” experience came when the pot wasn’t trying to hog the spotlight on the plate, but rather marijuana was simply present to those who wanted to partake. Another friend with a particularly good bounty of outdoor grown weed spent the day while everyone else puttered around the kitchen rolling a veritable cornucopia of joints. Served up in a mason jar filled to capacity next to the mashed potatoes and rolls, it was an understated and inviting way to work marijuana into the day.
Also, there was no way that anyone was going to mistake it for a pile of turkey.
Throughout the afternoon and into the night, we all worked on that jar of joints taking breaks to head out to the back porch where we talked, and our friend told us about the travails of growing outdoors and the strain he had procured from an old friend.
It was one of the more memorable Thanksgivings in my memory, but it wasn’t just because it was marijuana. It was because someone had something that they really cared about that they wanted to share with the people they cared about. It was because there was a story to share.
For my chef friend, the one with the high tolerance, was that was the right way to make it feel special.
“The fun thing about this is incorporating it into a tradition,” said my chef friend. “Food’s more interesting when you know the story.”
The consensus I heard from people who are far more experienced than I with all of this is that if you’re truly interested in producing some infused goodies for your Danksgiving celebration is that it’s best to stick to the desserts. After all, there’s probably a good reason why the retail shelves are filled with infused sweets and cookies rather than pounds of thick-cut turkey and spiral-cut hams.
My anonymous Fairbanks-area chef friend suggested one of the easiest ways to work it in is in the classic pumpkin pie and he suggests making two—an infused and non-infused version—so people can take a bigger or smaller slice of the infused pie depending on their preference. Attached is his recipe for making that pumpkin pie as well his suggestion for an easy approach to infused butters.
Remember, raw marijuana flower isn’t fun for anyone. Your body cannot process the THC until it’s decarboxylated and, besides, raw marijuana flower isn’t exactly the most appetizing taste either.
And on a final note, please, just make sure that everyone is on the same page. Thanksgiving is all about last-minute wayward guests and the unexpected kid. Just make sure that no one’s reaching for a slice of infused pie when they shouldn’t.
Easy THC-infused fat of your choice
One of the big struggles with making infused butters at home is the smell that’ll linger for days, letting everyone and your grandma know you’ve been making pot butter. My friend who is a Fairbanks-area chef recommends the Instant Pot route to keep things easy and the smell contained. Keep in mind that the final strength of your oil or butter can vary greatly depending on how long it cooked, how hot you cooked it and the strength of the strain you used:
· Start by placing the marijuana flower of your choice in a canning jar and sealing the jar with the canning lid and ring to finger tightness. Place the sealed jar in an Instant Pot and fill the pot with water until it’s about halfway up the jar.
· Set the Instant Pot to cook on high for about 45 minutes. This process will decarboxylate your marijuana, unlocking its psychoactive properties in food and also improving the taste. (Eating raw marijuana won’t get you high and it also tastes terrible.)
· Release the steam, remove the jar and let it cool enough to where you can handle it.
· Add in your cooking oil of choice whether it be melted butter, olive oil or—as my chef friend suggests—coconut milk or sweetened condensed milk. The more complex the fat, he explains, the less time it’ll need in the next step.
· Reseal the jar and return it to the Instant Pot and refill the Instant Pot until the water is about halfway up the jar.
· Close the lid of the Instant Pot and cook on high for 20 to 40 minutes. If you’re infusing something complex like coconut milk or sweetened condensed milk, go for a shorter cook at about 20 minutes to prevent weird things happening to the milk. Olive oil and other fats can cook for longer, more thoroughly infusing the fats with THC.
· Once the cooking is done, release the steam and let everything cool to the touch. Remove the jar and run the contents through a strainer a few times. Cheesecloth is particularly handy.
· Then use your infused oil as a 1:1 replacement in other recipes and save the rest in the fridge.