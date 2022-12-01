The end of 2022 brought little good news about the state of Alaska’s economy. There were plenty of headlines about how it ranked near the bottom in just about every category in every sector as the state’s recovery from the pandemic trails most of the rest of the country. Across all industries, the state lost more than 26,000 jobs in 2020 and has replaced only a fraction.
But there’s one industry that bucked the trend: Agriculture.
And, no, it’s not because of a booming demand for carrots and peonies.
Alaska-grown cannabis kept Alaska’s agriculture industry in the green. According to the Alaska Department of Labor’s Alaska Economic Trends, the marijuana industry fared particularly well through the pandemic — adding jobs during the pandemic — and is one of the bright spots on the state’s economic outlook for the remainder of the decade.
“Agriculture is one of the few sectors that didn’t lose jobs during the pandemic because the marijuana industry continued to grow,” explained the report. “The still-small industry added 73 jobs from 2019 to 2020. That was slower than it grew the year before, but that it grew at all in 2020, when big losses were the norm, is notable.”
The number of cannabis cultivation jobs have grown more than 500% since its first year of legalization in 2016. The growth has been similarly reflected in the state’s tax revenue, which is currently levied on growers. According to the latest available report from the Alaska Tax Division, the monthly tax bill for September 2022 was the highest for any September on record with more than $2.6 million collected on more than 94,000 ounces of flower — nearly 6,000 pounds — sold at the wholesale level.
The Department of Labor also expects the industry to continue to add jobs through the rest of the decade, projecting that of the marijuana greenhouses will add a nearly 600 jobs between 2020 and 2030. It’s a small slice of the economy, but it’s still the strongest projected growth of any industry.
“The farming, fishing, and forestry category will add the most jobs proportionally, at a projected 38.2 percent, largely because of marijuana. Though still relatively small, this category has skyrocketed since legalization established the industry throughout Alaska,” the report continues. “Its dominant occupation is farmworkers and laborers (crop, nursery, and greenhouse), which represents about 40 percent of marijuana employment but 78 percent of its projected growth between 2020 and 2030. This occupation didn’t decline during the pandemic.”
The report was welcome news to the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association President Ryan Tunseth, who said the news of the strong growth over the past few years isn’t a surprise to anyone involved in the industry but said that the rosy forecast will greatly depend on what policies are in place on everything from the regulatory level to the state’s taxation policy.
“I’m cautiously optimistic about that report. It certainly quantifies what we already knew, which is cannabis is the number one agricultural product in the state of Alaska and has been and that continues to grow,” he said. “I’m cautious about a report like that saying it being the largest growing sector in the next 10 years only because my gut feeling — which is somewhat supported by what we’re seeing in license renewals, people choosing not to renew and delinquency rates in taxes — is I get the feeling that we’re roughly at the peak of it and without any real changes that would lower the price to the consumer and allow us to start capturing more black-market products, I’m sensing that we’re sort of at the top of this thing.”
Tunseth explained that as the industry has continued to grow and mature since legalization, the rules set forth in the legalization effort are starting to hamper the industry. The tax system that levies a by-weight tax on flower, he said, has made it particularly difficult for businesses to turn a profit as competition has increased and retail prices have fallen.
He’s hoping that the Marijuana Task Force, which was created by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and has a report due to legislators ahead of the 2023 legislative session, can come up with some workable solutions to keep the industry healthy and growing. In addition to the tax system, Tunseth said he hopes there’s more action to tackle the legal gray area of hemp-derived products containing potent levels of THC as well as the black market. The jobs report, he said, is just another piece of evidence that the industry is worth protecting.
“What it really should signal to the state and to the legislators is help us. Help us continue to grow this industry, continue to grow jobs and do it in a way that we can get some relief,” he said. “With our tax structure, there are cultivators that are really hurting.”
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.