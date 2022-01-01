When it comes to growing and selling weed, you just never know who will succeed and who won’t. While it seems logical that longtime home growers or stoners with business degrees may have a leg up on the competition, anecdotal evidence shows there is no ideal background for cannabis entrepreneurs.
Take Amilee and Chuck Pasco, for instance.
Originally from West Virginia, Chuck came to Alaska with the Air Force and eventually settled in Wasilla. Amilee moved to Alaska from New Mexico while in high school, went to college Outside, earned an engineering degree and promptly returned to Alaska.
“Alaska is a state you either love or you hate, and if you love it you just can’t leave it forever,” Amilee said during a phone interview with Alaska Cannabist.
The two hit it off after being introduced to each other by mutual friends in Wasilla, and within two years they were both working on the North Slope. Chuck, now retired from the Air Force, took a job in safety management and Amilee began working as a drilling engineer.
The work paid well but it meant being away from home a lot. After cannabis was legalized in Alaska in 2014, the couple decided they might be ready for a change.
“We got to talking and decided we wanted to create something for ourselves and our future. You make a retirement when you work for someone else, but you’re also working for someone else,” Amilee said. “When you’re on the slope you become so distanced from everything that’s happening, really. We saw this as an opportunity to to be home more and have something in the community where we live. We wanted to create something that is either our success or our failure."
Though Chuck had never tried cannabis, Amilee was already a big fan.
“I have always been into weed. I loved it but couldn’t smoke it when I was on the slope, so I was like, ‘yeah, let’s go for it!’"
The couple decided it would be best if Chuck kept working while Amilee bent her energies toward setting up their new business.
“I left the Slope in 2017 and did all of our paperwork and got all of our licenses. We opened the grow in 2018. It’s called Grass Frontier Farms and we have a person who’s in partnership with us on that. We get our flower from the grow but we also sometimes send flower to be turned into extracts, dabs and edibles," Amilee said, noting that they sell product to Good Titrations, Herban Extracts, Kreative Konfections and others.
With the grow doing well, the Pascos soon decided to branch out.
“We were just going to grow and sell to other retailers, but then we said, ‘You know what? Lets do our own retail too.’ I’m great with people, and we can supply ourselves and buy from all over,” Amilee said.
The couple decided to call their store Green Raven.
“We picked the name while Chuck was on the Slope. He’s always loved ravens and they’ve kind of become our spirit animal. We also feel they’re very lucky and they’re very smart. The raven that we use in our logo is from a picture Chuck took of a raven while he was up on the slope.”
It took some time to find the right location for their retail store.
“We tried a couple of different properties and weren’t able to get licensed for various reasons, but then we found this property and everything fell into place. It was originally a gas station that was built in the ‘60s. We painted it green and repurposed the Unocal ’76 gasoline ball that was originally on top of the building. Now it has our big Green Raven logo on it."
The store opening on April 24, 2020 didn’t go entirely as planned, according to Amilee.
“We put our savings into this place and the goal was to have Chuck continue to work for a little while until the shop got up and on its feet. Then the pandemic hit and on our opening day he got laid off. It was very stressful to think, ‘You just got laid off and we literally just opened the door,’ but we took it as a sign.”
According to Amilee, Chuck’s layoff turned out to be beneficial because it allowed them to run the retail store without having to hire a large staff they couldn’t afford.
“It was just the two of us, and we had two employees who would come in and help on certain days of the week. Now we have a full staff. I run the retail shop and work here every day. Chuck's taking over the grow from our partner and I help out there when he needs it."
The Pascos now have five full-time employees, one of whom is Chuck’s mother, Charlene.
“She moved in with us from Annapolis, Maryland at the start of the pandemic. She always said she wanted to retire to a farm and Chuck said, ‘Well, I got a marijuana farm if you want.’ She was so excited about it. She’s 80 and she’s an old hippy, so she got her handler’s card and works here at the shop with us. She rolls joints and packages weed."
Charlene is a big hit with their customers and social media followers, according to Amilee.
"It’s cool because she’ll make guest appearances on our Instagram stories when she smokes out. She saved all her old stuff, so she has ‘60s and ‘70s bongs and pipes that we smoke out of. It’s a blast. All her bongs are still in their original packaging. They’re fun keepsakes.”
The Pasco's dog, a large and friendly Newfypoo named Max, goes to work with Amilee every day.
"He’s the best budtender. All of the customers love him. He watches for people to come in the door and he hops up, puts his paws on the counter and demands lots of pets while they’re showing their IDs. People will come in to the shop just to see him," Amilee said.
Though their grow supplies a lot of their product, Green Raven also sells flower, dabs and concentrates from other suppliers.
"We sell everyone’s stuff. I try to get quite a bit of our supply from Valley cultivators and manufacturers to kind of keep it more local, but we also buy from all over the state," Amilee said, citing Fairbanks cultivators Barefoot Grow and Aurora Blaze as examples.
Although he and Amilee have a successful grow and retail store, Chuck still hasn’t allowed himself to try weed.
“He loves the smell and he’s likes growing it, but he wants to see us in business for three years, just in case he needs to back to work. He doesn’t want to forfeit that. He said, ‘I know once I try it I’m going to love it, but I’m just going to wait.’ His mom and I smoke out every night, though,” Amilee said with a mischievous giggle. “The downstairs is a hotbox."
Though running a cultivation operation and opening a retail store in the middle of pandemic was stressful, the chance to spread their wings and let their dreams take flight was well worth the risk, according to Amilee.
“We’re very glad we did it. Things are going good! I believe that you ask the universe and the universe delivers.”