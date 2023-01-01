Members of the Alaska marijuana industry were abuzz with excitement after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the members of a newly formed Governor’s Marijuana Task Force, a group tasked with tackling the state’s aging taxation system ahead of the 2022 legislative session.

The industry and public seats of the 13-member task force included plenty of familiar faces who’ve been involved from the start of the industry’s formation to today, who’ve helped challenges of setting up a legalized recreational industry and who are well-versed in the challenges facing the industry under a taxation system that has been largely untouched since voters cast ballots in 2014.

