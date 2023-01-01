Members of the Alaska marijuana industry were abuzz with excitement after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the members of a newly formed Governor’s Marijuana Task Force, a group tasked with tackling the state’s aging taxation system ahead of the 2022 legislative session.
The industry and public seats of the 13-member task force included plenty of familiar faces who’ve been involved from the start of the industry’s formation to today, who’ve helped challenges of setting up a legalized recreational industry and who are well-versed in the challenges facing the industry under a taxation system that has been largely untouched since voters cast ballots in 2014.
Brandon Emmett — who worked closely on the legalization initiative, served on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board and is the founder of Good Titrations — is one of those faces, and on the day after the announcement he said he was busy taking calls and making plans.
“I want to thank Gov. Dunleavy for forming the Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana,” Emmett said. “I think it’s been far too long since Alaska has evaluated its tax structure, and it’s evident that the tax structure is not working for the industry and there's most likely a better-fit tax for both industry and government and I look forward to working with my colleagues — both the state of Alaska and stakeholders — to form a best-fit tax for businesses and Alaska.”
The initiative that created the legalized marijuana industry charges a flat $50 tax per ounce of marijuana, or $800 a pound, at the grower level regardless of potency or final sales price. There are a few carveouts that allow lower tax rates on immature or irregular bud as well as trim, but some critics of the system note that it’s all largely based on a subjective assessment of the marijuana.
Emmett said the flat tax made sense at the time of legalization and served as a clear message to campaign on, but nearly a decade later it’s really starting to pinch the industry.
“The tax is just too much for our current economic situation. … When marijuana was $5,500 a pound at the outset of our industry, an $800 a pound tax worked,” he said. “Now, many retails — especially those that have more buying power — can purchase 25% THC marijuana for $2,000 a pound. We have an immobile tax floor, which is at $800 a pound. It does not take a university-trained economist to realize that that tax floor is hurting businesses given the current supply and demand. It must be recalculated.”
Just what changes should be made will be determined by the work of the task force, but ideas like a tax on the retail level or an excise tax have been discussed. Emmett said that he really wants to hear from the industry and especially growers — who are the lone taxpayers at this time — for their ideas on the system and what can be done to make it work for everyone.
Marijuana tax revenues in Alaska have continually grown since legalization, with the monthly tax revenue recently crossing north of the $2 million mark. While the growth has been good news for the industry, growers have felt the pinch as prices for flower have dropped but the taxes have stayed the same and the cost of doing business has gone up. As regulators have turned to addressing delinquent taxpayers, one of the common issues that has come up there has been the difficulty with the tax rate.
The industry members won’t be alone as they get to work on their proposal, which will go to the Legislature for consideration in 2023, because the work force also includes representation from the Department of Revenue, the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development, and the Division of Agriculture.
With a deadline just a few months away from its formation, task force member Ryan Tunseth — who is the head of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Alliance — said they have their work cut out for them but that he’s confident its members are up to the task.
“We’ve got a great team. Now we just need to get to work modeling alternate tax types and see if we can’t come to a consensus on what change we would recommend,” he said.
Aaron Staissney (Licensed Marijuana Operator)
Sam Hachey (Licensed Marijuana Operator)
Gary Evans (Licensed Marijuana Operator)
Brandon Emmett (Licensed Marijuana/Concentrate)
Ryan Tunseth (Licensed Marijuana Retailer)
Frank Malone (Limited Licensed Marijuana Cultivator)
Leif Abel (Standard Licensed Marijuana Cultivator)
Nick Miller (Member on the AK Marijuana Control Board)
Jana Weltzin (Public Member)
David Pruhs (Rep for City, Borough, Or Muni)
Acting Department of Revenue Commissioner Brian Fechter
DCCED Commissioner Commissioner Julie Sande
Division of Agriculture Director David Schade
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.