What policies will ensure that Alaska’s cannabis industry stays healthy and happy, especially with the ever-present possibility of federal legalization on the horizon? Ask most anyone, and the answer starts with changing the state’s tax structure from what voters approved back in 2014. 

After legislation seeking to establish a working group that would have access to the state’s economists floundered in the final days of the legislative session, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the formation of a similar task force through administrative order. The Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana is tasked with proposing an updated tax structure and other legislative changes ahead of the 2023 legislative session.

