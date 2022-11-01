What policies will ensure that Alaska’s cannabis industry stays healthy and happy, especially with the ever-present possibility of federal legalization on the horizon? Ask most anyone, and the answer starts with changing the state’s tax structure from what voters approved back in 2014.
After legislation seeking to establish a working group that would have access to the state’s economists floundered in the final days of the legislative session, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the formation of a similar task force through administrative order. The Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana is tasked with proposing an updated tax structure and other legislative changes ahead of the 2023 legislative session.
“In the past seven years Alaska’s marijuana industry has flourished but is still considered a new and evolving industry in Alaska,” the governor said in a prepared statement. “As we would expect to see with any new industry, concerns have been raised about the structure the industry has been operating under. … It is my hope that with the formation of the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana, we can bring together a variety of voices and perspectives to evaluate existing provisions and consider recommendations to improve the viability of the industry.”
The task force, as outlined in the administrative order, will have 13 members with three coming from the state of Alaska’s Department of Revenue and Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development as well as the director of the Division of Agriculture. The remaining 10 members drawn from the Alaska Marijuana Control Board, a local government where recreational marijuana is allowed, a standard marijuana cultivator, a limited marijuana cultivator, a concentrate manufacturer, a marijuana retailer, three additional members from any part of the industry and one public member.
The major change from the legislation that faltered at the end of the legislative session is that it doesn’t give the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association direct say in the board’s membership, but the creation of the group at all earned approval from the trade group.
“This is welcomed news by the marijuana industry as it has been a priority for the past five years,” said Ryan Tunseth, Alaska Marijuana Industry Association President. “We greatly look forward to the conversations that will take place in the coming months and will play a vital role in creating longevity in the industry.”
The group has long been supportive of a task force approach to addressing the state's tax policy — which is currently levied at $50 per ounce of mature bud at the cultivator level with lower brackets for lower-quality or non-mature bud. The group argues that involvement of state economic experts is the wisest approach to reaching a policy that is broadly acceptable and workable for the industry.
Legislators have been similarly supportive of the idea, with Democrats, Republicans and independents recognizing that the state's recreational marijuana industry is currently the only industry wholly owned and operated by Alaskans.
The task force's report is due ahead of the start of the 2023 legislative session.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.