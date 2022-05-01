One of my absolute favorite products in the early days of the recreational marijuana market in Alaska was Rosie Creek Farm’s Rosebud Session Weed that came in three packs of prerolls and four-gram tins of flower. The outdoor-grown weed was less potent even by those early days’ standards, but it also came with the benefit of a price well below its indoor-grown competitors.
That lower price went a good way to why those little tins still carry a bit of sentimental nostalgia for me—I think I still have a couple floating around in a drawer somewhere—but as the cannabis market has matured and THC percentages are pushing well past 30% for some top products and command a premium price tag, I’ve found myself gravitating toward products that make your dollar stretch further and have been pleasantly surprised by the experience less-potent flower has to offer.
I called up Mike Emers, the owner of Rosie Creek Farms, to talk about his Rosebud Session Weed and how his relatively less-potent, less-expensive weed fits into the market.
“We were getting fairly low tests because we were breaking new ground in growing outdoors in Alaska and didn’t have our genetics dialed in,” he said, recalling how a friend at a get together “called it session weed, like the beer” as in something you could enjoy all day without overdoing it and the name stuck.
While high-octane strains still dominate sales, this lower-potency weed has found a fanbase that has continued to grow and develop with the market, especially for people like Emers, who remember the good ol’ wild west days of weed.
“I’m a real lightweight. I’m an older guy who’s used to smoking weed in high school back in the ‘70s and it was a quite a different product back then. I don’t really want the high-test stuff. That’s not what I’m used to,” he said. “Lower-potency weed, there’s a big market for it and there’s a lot of customers out there where that's what they’re looking for. … We have a huge amount of strains for high test and low test and there’s a market for all of them.”
Potency is the number one driving factor in sales, several retailers and growers have told me, but selling at a lower price point hasn’t broken the bank for Emers because he doesn’t have the costs others do.
“The other reason why it’s less expensive is because we grow everything outside and I don’t pay a dime for electricity,” he said.
Today, Rosie Creek Farm’s products have diversified into several strains with higher potencies as they’ve dialed the genetics to growing outdoors in the Alaska Interior where controlling the light under the midnight sun isn’t feasible. And in the last few years they’ve seen new company on the shelves as other growers and retailers are branching out into the value market.
The other “value products” that you might find on a shelf aren’t all like Rosie Creek Farm’s outdoor cannabis. Some are indoor crops that didn’t turn out quite right or to quite the standards of the exacting growers out there. Either their tests came back disappointing, or they developed loose buds or “popcorn” buds. Some, tenders tell me, can be a bit on the harsher side but almost all are popular.
It’s also partly a product of Alaska’s aging tax structure, explains Kevin Edwards, the operations manager at Uncle Herb’s where you can find a wide selection of lower-priced products on the shelves alongside the really potent stuff. The tax structure, which is a holdover from the voter initiative, charges flat rates by weight depending on the maturity of the bud. Mature flower is taxed at $50 an ounce, $800 a pound, while immature flower is charged half of that and trim is even less. So, those smaller popcorn buds that fall under immature bud or trim can be in turn sold at a lower price to customers, which Edwards said is needed as the market has matured, some people are shifting to a place where cannabis is part of their weekly routine and budget.
“Pockets are tight, gas prices are high, inflation is up, and people are still struggling with the lack of government assistance this year. When we look at our market and who we want to vend to, of course we want to capture everyone, but we understand that the Anchorage market, specifically, is very value driven,” he said. “They look for how they can save a buck, extend the purchase. We see a lot of people come in looking for bulk purchases to buy at a discounted rate and we also see a lot of people who are interested in that immature bud, which doesn’t mean that the product is any less quality. It still has the same THC test result and can still be in the 25% range, it’s just smaller and categorized differently. A lot of what we carry in our prepacks and values is that immature or popcorn or small buds and, really, the only reason that’s able to be sold at a lower price point is because the tax burden is lower.”
Edwards said in a market where 30% THC flower can sell at pretty much any price, it’s meant that growers are ultimately incentivized to push for higher potencies. After all, selling a pound of mature bud will require $800 in taxes regardless of whether it’s worth $4,000 or $2,000.
He says that one of the things Uncle Herb’s has pushed for is a greater understanding of what goes into making cannabis an enjoyable experience, like terpene profiles and other compounds that add to flavor and experience. He said there’s plenty to enjoy in those lower-testing products. There's nothing cheap about them.
“Numbers are kind of a challenging thing we face in the industry of trying to educate customers that THC values aren’t really everything that the product holds,” he said. “I’m much more of a nose knows individual. I don’t really like to see the THC number, I just want to put my nose in the jar and if it smells good, then I’m probably going to like it.”
Rosie Creek Farm is preparing for its seventh planting season this year and Emers said that they’ve come a long way since the early days. The genetics of his plants have been crafted to better meet the challenges of growing outdoors with plants that are adapted to the 24-hour light of the Interior where the sunlight is still free as it’s always been. For this year’s 4/20 celebration, Rosie Creek Farms will be doing a 14-pack of pre-rolls that amounts to a half-ounce of weed at a good price.
“They’re in a really nice case and people can put them in your pocket while skiing and they won’t bother you and they won’t bother them in your pocket when you’re hiking,” he said with a chuckle, before adding, “and you can smoke them all day long if you so desire.”