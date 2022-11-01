If you’re anything like me, you probably have a half-dozen half-filled mylar bags of weed floating around your home. You might find one of those long-forgotten baggies crammed in the back of your stuff drawer, long dried out and stale. On the chemical level, the cannabinoids and terpenes have broken down over time with exposure to the air and light and your bud will be less potent and less flavorful.
Sure, you can — and probably will — smoke it and it will probably be just fine as long as you’re not smoking moldy weed, but it still doesn’t make letting that primo bud go stale feel any better.
There’s a lot of products on the market that promise to keep your flower fresher for longer. Everything from the good ol’ fashioned mason jar to stash jars that come in about every shape and size. But if you’re looking for something that really keeps things fresh for the long haul, then look no further than the Staze Preserve.
From first look, the Staze Preserve occupies a somewhat crowded field of slick-looking plastic containers in trendy, muted colors. But it’s the bulky cap where the magic lies. Once you pack it with bud — about a half an ounce is pushing it — and screw on the cap, you’ll pull on the cap a few times to draw a vacuum inside the jar. You’ll get a little clicking sound once the vacuum is hit.
The result is a product that not only keeps your flower fresh longer in the vacuum, but it’s also smell proof. I kept the Staze Preserve on my desk for a few weeks and couldn’t pick up even a hint of weed smell but pop it back open by pulling and twisting the cap and you’ll be hit with a punch of fresh weed.
If you’re buying in small quantities of flower — or, say, a High Times judging kit with 21 one-gram samples — then the Staze vacuum container isn’t exactly the most cost-effective solution to long-term storage. Instead, this is well-suited to storing between an eighth of an ounce and a half an ounce.
$16, multiple retailers including Great Northern Cannabis,
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.