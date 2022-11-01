If you’re anything like me, you probably have a half-dozen half-filled mylar bags of weed floating around your home. You might find one of those long-forgotten baggies crammed in the back of your stuff drawer, long dried out and stale. On the chemical level, the cannabinoids and terpenes have broken down over time with exposure to the air and light and your bud will be less potent and less flavorful.

Sure, you can — and probably will — smoke it and it will probably be just fine as long as you’re not smoking moldy weed, but it still doesn’t make letting that primo bud go stale feel any better.

