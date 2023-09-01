cotton-swabs-cannabis-concentrate-pip
Photo by Matt Buxton

Over the course of writing this column, I think the one universal truth that I’ve come to appreciate is that clean gear smokes better than grimy gear. I know that should seem self-evident but visit pretty much any stoner’s place — including mine for most of my life — and you’ll find a grubby bong or a tar-y pipe that can barely pull smoke.

While I’ve seen the way when it comes to glass — seriously, my bong has been so clean since I’ve started regularly changing the water — the lesson has, for whatever reason, been harder to grasp when it comes to my gear for concentrates. Perhaps it has something to do with thinking the higher temperatures used for waxes, shatters and other concentrates will vaporize everything.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.