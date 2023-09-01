Over the course of writing this column, I think the one universal truth that I’ve come to appreciate is that clean gear smokes better than grimy gear. I know that should seem self-evident but visit pretty much any stoner’s place — including mine for most of my life — and you’ll find a grubby bong or a tar-y pipe that can barely pull smoke.
While I’ve seen the way when it comes to glass — seriously, my bong has been so clean since I’ve started regularly changing the water — the lesson has, for whatever reason, been harder to grasp when it comes to my gear for concentrates. Perhaps it has something to do with thinking the higher temperatures used for waxes, shatters and other concentrates will vaporize everything.
But judging by the caramel-colored pool of something sitting in my Puffco Proxy’s chamber and the generally underwhelming performance, that’s not quite true.
In my ongoing quest to justify the purchase of the battery-powered concentrate pipe (which is $300 direct from Puffco, but a bit cheaper elsewhere), I’ve been talking with other connoisseurs about how they’re operating it. That included a recent stop at Anchorage’s Canna Get Happy, where I picked up a set of glass beads called terp pearls that are supposed to bounce around in the chamber to mix things up while you’re drawing on your pipe.
As most things with concentrates have gone, it improved things… for a bit.
It was only recently that another piece of advice from the helpful Canna Get Happy budtender recommended: Swabbing out the chamber between dabs.
I gave it a try, swabbing out the chamber with a clean cotton swab after heating things up. The residual heat was enough to release all the sticky leftover wax in the chamber, meaning I didn’t even need to use isopropyl alcohol. While the battery-powered Puffco made it easy, this would work with pretty much any concentrate rig that uses a chamber or nail.
The difference it makes is significant. Without the burned leftovers of the last bowl mixing in, you get a far smoother and more flavorful hit. It’s a much more pleasant experience that, at least in my experience, produces a more satisfying high. Now I keep a small jar of cotton swabs next to my gear for dabbing, and I have to say that my Puffco Proxy is starting to earn its price tag.
When in doubt, swab it out.
A box of cotton swabs and something to keep them in, $2-$5.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.