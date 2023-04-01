Grav bong April 2023

When I refreshed my smoking gear last year, I went ahead and bought a fresh pipe for a dear friend in the Lower 48 who has one of the dirtier bongs I’ve ever run into. I went back to the source of my favorite glass company in Grav, picking out the charmingly named “Small Wide Base Water Pipe” because, frankly, it looked sturdy and easy to clean.

On a recent trip down, I got the chance to spend some time with the bong and get my friend’s input on how it’s been treating them after about three months in use. First, I was quickly reminded that not all bongs hit the same and it takes a bit of practice to really dial in just how you hit any particular bong. When in doubt, take smaller hits.

