When I refreshed my smoking gear last year, I went ahead and bought a fresh pipe for a dear friend in the Lower 48 who has one of the dirtier bongs I’ve ever run into. I went back to the source of my favorite glass company in Grav, picking out the charmingly named “Small Wide Base Water Pipe” because, frankly, it looked sturdy and easy to clean.
On a recent trip down, I got the chance to spend some time with the bong and get my friend’s input on how it’s been treating them after about three months in use. First, I was quickly reminded that not all bongs hit the same and it takes a bit of practice to really dial in just how you hit any particular bong. When in doubt, take smaller hits.
Once I got over the first few cough-inducing sessions with it by focusing more on smaller hits — and, at my friend’s direction, clearing out the stale smoke between hits by blowing into the downstem — I found that it hit very nicely and made for flavorful hits with the red he was smoking.
As for the bong itself, it’s definitely a bit on the unusual side. The base is flared out sharply, making it feel like you’re holding onto an alien saucer, which felt surprisingly comfortable and secure in the hand. It’s undoubtedly on the small side of things, so you’re not gonna get massive hits from it, but it definitely does the job well.
Perhaps one of the best perks of the smaller bong with its integrated downstem and percolator is that it doesn’t operate all that well when it gets particularly gunky. While that might be a knock against it for some, we really all ought to be cleaning our glass more frequently and this pipe is surprisingly easy to clean with the usual mix of isopropyl alcohol and a scoop of salt. It cleans up easier than just about any other bong that I’ve used and doesn’t seem to have too many hard-to-hit corners filled with goop.
As with all Grav pipes, though, the beaker bowl leaves a lot to be desired. That’s why I set up my friend with the steeply walled Grav triple pinch bowl as well as the basin bowl from my battle of the bowls column last year. If you’re wondering, my friend preferred the basin bowl for its cleanability.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.