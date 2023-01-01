An array of six Grav bong bowls

Picture: (Clockwise from the top) Grav's Triple Pinch Bowl, Octobowl, Basin Bowl, Funnel Bowl, Caldera Bowl and Cup Bowl

When I unpacked the Grav Empress bong for my last Gadget Corner column, I was confronted by my old nemesis: The Grav funnel bowl. It’s the bowl that comes with most Grav bongs and in my experience it’s just not that great. The angled sides mean it doesn’t burn evenly, which either leaves a fair bit of green when you’re done or you’ll harsh yourself out trying to get everything lit.

Grav conveniently — perhaps a little too conveniently — sells a wide range of alternative bowls in just about every joint size and color. And so, it was after one too many coughing fits that I decided to just go ahead and buy every single 14mm bowl on Grav’s website — the Octobowl, Caldera and Basin bowls, the Cup Bowl and the Triple Pinch Bowl—and give them a test.