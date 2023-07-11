When it comes to doing concentrates, I’ve just been so-so when it comes to traditional dab rigs where you drop a gob of wax into a super hot quartz or titanium bowl. Aside from my struggle to get the just-right gob figured out, I’ve found that it frequently leaves some unvaporized residue behind that contributes to the inconsistent experience.
It’s why I typically have favored the nectar collector approach to dabs where you superheat the tip of a specialized pipe — whether it be with a torch or the click of a button on a battery-powered device — and control the action by dipping it in.
On a recent trip to Canna Get Happy’s Anchorage location, I brought this up with a budtender who informed me of the existence of something called a “terp pearl.” They’re special glass beads, about the size of a BB or smaller, that you can load into the chamber of your dab rig. They’ll bounce around when you’re drawing a hit and help ensure a cleaner and even burn for your concentrates.
I loaded some pearls up into the chamber of my Puffco Proxy and experienced a pretty significant difference, particularly at lower temperatures. As promised, the pearls helped make for a more complete burn on my concentrates, a clearer flavor and cleaner chamber afterward. I noticed that also swirling the dab rig a bit while drawing on the hit — something easier to do with the handheld proxy rather than a full traditional dab rig — helped ensure every corner of the chamber was getting attention.
If you’re trying out dabs and aren’t quite sold, adding a few terp pearls to your kit might do the trick. It did for me.
As is with pretty much everything, though, it’s important to keep whatever you’re using for dabs and the pearls clean and free from the constant build-up of old resin.
$5 and up, available at Canna Get Happy and other locations,
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.