When it comes to doing concentrates, I’ve just been so-so when it comes to traditional dab rigs where you drop a gob of wax into a super hot quartz or titanium bowl. Aside from my struggle to get the just-right gob figured out, I’ve found that it frequently leaves some unvaporized residue behind that contributes to the inconsistent experience.

It’s why I typically have favored the nectar collector approach to dabs where you superheat the tip of a specialized pipe — whether it be with a torch or the click of a button on a battery-powered device — and control the action by dipping it in.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.