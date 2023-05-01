Delta 8 triangle

To hear it from the testifiers at the Alaska Marijuana Control Board’s March meeting, Alaska’s cannabis industry is near its breaking point with hemp-derived THC products that use gaps in federal law to skirt the state’s legal recreational industry.

Growers, manufacturers, retailers and industry advocates filled up the board’s public hearing during the March 8 and 9 meetings in Fairbanks, telling the regulators that something needs to be done quickly about hemp-derived THC products that are starting to pop up in Alaska — outside the reach of the state’s marijuana laws and regulations — that are undercutting the legalized recreational industry.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage.