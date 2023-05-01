It was a long winter and an even longer spring, but we made it. May is here, bringing all of the things we love about our all-too-brief Alaska summers: Copious amounts of sunlight, warm temperatures, dry roads, and best of all — at least in my opinion — abundant new plant life.
Everywhere you look is green, green, green, so get outside and enjoy it while you can, dear reader. Whether your summer is filled with backyard barbecues, camping trips, gardening, home improvement projects or lazy weekends doing not much at all, just remember to stop and smoke the flower along the way.