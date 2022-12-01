It's been another eventful, action-packed year, dear reader, and what better way to wrap it up than with a cover by everyone's favorite cartoonist, Jamie Smith?
P.S. I guess now we know why Santa's so jolly.
Happy Holidays and get baked, Alaska!
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist