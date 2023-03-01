March is the month we celebrate St. Patrick's Day, everyone's favorite day to tie one and find a little Irish in our souls. In the interest of giving our livers a break and trying something different, I'd like to suggest an alternative this year.
Put down the beer and pick up a bowl, look for the pot o' bud at the end of the rainbow, and include a little smokin' o' the green with your wearin' o' the green. It sounds like fun, and who knows, maybe March 17 will someday rival April 20 as a celebration of all things cannabis.
That's it for now, as I'm off to Los Angeles for a week in the sun. See you in April and have a Happy St.oned Patrick's Day!
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist