Ah, glorious June, the best time of the year. Summer is in full swing, gardens are planted, and the midnight sun bathes us in its golden light all month. Never mind the fact that the days start getting shorter as of June 23, a scant two days after the summer solstice: June still feels like the month of endless summer.
Speaking of summer, Alaska Cannabist magazine is holding its first weed festival, and we'd like you to join us. Alaska Canna-Fest 2002 will be held at Mushers Hall on Farmers Loop Road July 15th and 16th from noon to midnight. The festival will feature live music, comedy and multiple cannabis industry vendors. For more details, see the advertisement on page 28 & 29.
In the meantime, enjoy this issue of Alaska Cannabist magazine. Staff writer Liv Clifford talks to the owners of Tanana Herb Company about their cool new retail space in Fairbanks, freelancer Matt Buxton keeps you abreast of the latest cannabis news and freelancer David James reviews a book about the early days of the legal cannabis industry in California. Four budtenders in Juneau share why they love their jobs so much, we find out what the heck a Faded Moose is, and Marcey Luther fills us in on the weed that got her super high or super chill this month. As always, Jamie Smith caps it off with another excellent installment in his Baked Alaska cartoon series.
Enjoy the long, long days of June, faithful reader, and don't forget to take some time out to commune with the nature. Go out in the woods, get high, find yourself an elevated vantage point and watch as the sun flirts with the horizon before bouncing back up into the summer sky. It's a show that never gets old.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist