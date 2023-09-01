Hello readers, and welcome to our September issue. Autumn is here and winter is rushing towards us like a freight train barreling down the tracks. Speaking of trains, check out that cover! It comes to us courtesy of Houston Grass Station, a Mat-Su Valley cannabis store and 420-friendly campground. I had a great time talking to owner Ron Bass and was delighted to write this month's cover story about his business ventures and ideas for the future.
Regular contributors David James and Matt Buxton deliver the goods as always, with, respectively, a book review about our country's cannabis laws and regulations, and an update on the ongoing struggle to find a workable tax structure for Alaska's cannabis industry. As an added extra, our Pot Shots this issue features photos from our very own Bud Hub reviewer Marcey Luther's wonderfully weed-friendly wedding. Buds and roses, anyone?