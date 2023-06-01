And what is so rare as a day in June?
Then, if ever, come perfect days ...
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
And what is so rare as a day in June?
Then, if ever, come perfect days ...
— from "The Vision of Sir Launfal" by James Russell Lowell
As a born and bred Fairbanks girl, I can't help but love Alaska in every season, but I must admit that I have a strong preference for summer. June, the month when the wild roses bloom, the sun seems to shine forever and the air is alive with all manner of flying creatures, is about as perfect as summer can get. I intend to spend as much time as possible outdoors this month, and I hope you get to do so, as well, faithful reader.
While your out and about, those of you in Fairbanks should stop by Pakalolo Supply Company and check out their new Cannabis Tasting Room and Coffeeshop. Enjoy a cappuccino or mocktail, have a bite to eat and sample some of Pakalolo's many tasty and interesting strains in this open and airy space. Even if you don't feel like partaking, come for the company and the relaxing vibe. Keenan and Tyler Hollister and the rest of the Pakalolo crew have created an inviting place to hang out with friends and mingle with members of our community, so don't miss this welcome addition to the Fairbanks hospitality and cannabis scene. Just like June, it's about as perfect as it gets.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.