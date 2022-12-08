As year's go, 2022 was certainly better than the two years preceding it. What will 2023 bring? More visitors, more jobs and more opportunities, one hopes.
Alaska's cannabis industry, one of the few in the state to see significant growth, is in a state of transition as rules, regulations and taxes come under increased scrutiny. Also, as the state's fledgling hemp industry continues to grow, cannabis' milder cousin could be the savior of over-extended weed growers who've been taxed out of the industry. Will it succeed or will it fall prey to the same pitfalls that have plagued other states? Only time will tell, but for now it's a safe bet that our future is a green one.