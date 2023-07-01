Magazines. They grow up so quickly. It seems like one minute you're putting out the first issue, and the next thing you know it's time to celebrate their fifth birthday. Where does the time go?
Yes, I know that raising children is a lot more difficult than putting out a magazine, but the processes share many similarities. An idea is conceived, materials are gathered, and slowly your creation takes shape. Then comes the worry: will the birth go smoothly? Will everyone love it as much as you do? Can you give it the type of guidance and support it needs in order to realize its true potential?
Though I wasn't involved with the initial creation of Alaska Cannabist, I came on board as lead writer in the summer of 2019 and took over as editor in July 2021. As such, this month's issue marks a double anniversary: five years of Alaska Cannabist and two years with me at the helm. Looking back, I'm thankful that the previous editor laid such a solid framework for me to build off of. Most of the changes I've made have been small ones, and I'm always on the lookout for new ideas and fresh perspectives. As we head into our sixth year of publication, I'm excited to see what the future holds for us, and even more excited to bring you, our faithful readers, along for the ride.
In honor of Alaska Cannabist's five year anniversary, I decided to share some of our stories from past issues. Regular features such as Gadget Corner, Bud Hub and Meet Your Budtender are here as well, so there's a little something for everyone. Enjoy.