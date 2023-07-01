Magazines. They grow up so quickly. It seems like one minute you're putting out the first issue, and the next thing you know it's time to celebrate their fifth birthday. Where does the time go?

Yes, I know that raising children is a lot more difficult than putting out a magazine, but the processes share many similarities. An idea is conceived, materials are gathered, and slowly your creation takes shape. Then comes the worry: will the birth go smoothly? Will everyone love it as much as you do? Can you give it the type of guidance and support it needs in order to realize its true potential? 