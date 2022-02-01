Congratulations, faithful readers! We made it through the holidays, survived freakish winter storms and are starting to get reacquainted with the sun. In just two short months we'll be firmly headed into spring, and as far as I'm concerned it can't come soon enough. Yes, winter in Alaska can be lovely, but it isn't easy.
Enough of that. Since winter is boring and February is the month of love, lets talk about something near and dear to all of our hearts: weed.
For those of us of a certain age, our early dope-smoking years were often spent with a joint in one hand and a Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers comic book in the other hand. As a teenager in Fairbanks I spent many hours doing just that at the Comic Shop — which at the time was located at 6th Avenue and Noble Street and sold records, paraphernalia and velvet blacklight posters in addition to comic books. My two older brothers managed the store so I got to spend a lot of time there, and nobody batted an eye at the sight of a 14-year-old girl with braces, satin pants and bloodshot eyes laughing her ass off in the comic book section. Recently rebooted as an animated TV show, the Freak Brothers are now bringing their special brand of humor to a new generation of stoners. Turn to page 16 to to get the lowdown on the comic book and the show.
Also featured in this issue is a guest opinion by John Collette, a legendary Alaska grower and survivor of the war on cannabis. John shares his thoughts on the state of the Alaska cannabis industry five years after legalization. It's a long and fascinating read, so be sure to check it out. (You can read more about John in the August 2019 issue of Alaska Cannabist or at https://bit.ly/3niFFr1.)
February's issue also features a story about how the Anchorage weed market is doing, introduces you to three Juneau budtenders and profiles Airport Way Best Bud, a Fairbanks retail outfit that sells CBD and THC products in equal measure. And as always, Jamie Smith entertains us with Baked Alaska and weed connoisseur Marcey Luther reviews four more strains for your smoking pleasure.
A word of advice in parting: If you want to give your lover a dead plant to show your devotion, don't say it with flowers, say it with flower. Because after all, you can smoke bud but you can't smoke roses.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist