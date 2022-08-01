Every new venture has its risks and its rewards, Take this magazine, for instance. 

When we first conceived the idea of a magazine about Alaska’s legal cannabis industry we had no idea if it would fly or not. In fact, it was initially intended to be a one-time, stand alone issue, but as we delved deeper into the planning process we soon realized we could do much more. Leading with the attitude of “if we’re going to do it, let’s do it right,” we entered the world of monthly magazine publishing. It was a risk but it paid off. Since its debut issue in July 2018, the magazine has exceeded our expectations and continues to do so. 

