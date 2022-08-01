Every new venture has its risks and its rewards, Take this magazine, for instance.
When we first conceived the idea of a magazine about Alaska’s legal cannabis industry we had no idea if it would fly or not. In fact, it was initially intended to be a one-time, stand alone issue, but as we delved deeper into the planning process we soon realized we could do much more. Leading with the attitude of “if we’re going to do it, let’s do it right,” we entered the world of monthly magazine publishing. It was a risk but it paid off. Since its debut issue in July 2018, the magazine has exceeded our expectations and continues to do so.
Wishing to branch out and reach more people, we decided to hold a cannabis and music festival in mid-July. Taking place over the course of two days, the festival was subjected to the vagaries of the weather (hint: rain) and attendance could have been higher. Nonetheless, festival goers, vendors and performers alike said they had a good time and would gladly do it again. Having undergone an initial shakedown cruise of sorts, we now have a better idea of what works and what doesn’t. With teamwork, precision planning and creative promotion we can grow this festival into an annual event that is one of the highlights of summer, and we plan to do so.
I’d like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s event and extend a warm invitation to join us again next summer.