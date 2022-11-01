Wait? Happy Danksgiving?
Yep, that's a thing.
Actually, it's several things. For some people it means taking a pre-Thanksgiving dinner walk or trip to the store as an excuse to smoke out with like-minded siblings and cousins, far away from the judgmental eyes of Aunt June or Grandpa Joe.
For others it means getting together with your stoner friends the Sunday after Thanksgiving and polishing off all the leftovers while getting as baked as a butterball turkey.
For most of us, though, it's a hybrid event in which we get high before, during and after the meal, which is itself partially or completely composed of cannabis-infused dishes. In this issue, Matt Buxton, our fearless freelance factotum, offers insights and advice for making Danksgiving your own in a safe and meaningful way.
So whatever way you choose to celebrate it, dear reader, have a dank and delightful Thanksgiving. Oh, and could someone pass the mashed potatoes, please?
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist
