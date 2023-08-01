"And summer's lease hath all too short a date."
– "Sonnet 18," William Shakespeare
Yikes, it's August already? How did that happen? It seems like spring breakup was last week and the Midnight Sun Festival was yesterday, but here we are, sliding into the last month of our short Alaskan summer. The Tanana Valley Fair is in full swing, the stores are filled with back to school supplies and the fireweed blooms are nearing the tops of their stems. I don't know about you folks but I've barely made a dent in my list of must-do outside chores, much less taken time to relax and enjoy this beautiful but fleeting season. What's a girl to do? I for one plan to spend less time obsessing about chores and more time communing with nature, and hope you do the same.