February is full of change, faithful reader, but we Alaskans know how to handle it. While the often-rock bottom temperatures of this short month can bring us low, the steadily increasing amount of daylight can bring us back up again. (Hint: weed helps with that as well!) The cannabis industry in Alaska is also subject to highs and lows, and this month our fearless freelancing weed wonk, Matt Buxton, gives us an insightful read on the factors influencing our state's largest cash crop. Buxton also introduces us to an Anchorage retail and grow operation that's been getting a fair amount of buzz lately. What’s their secret? Read on and find out.
Speaking of secrets, have you ever asked yourself how to achieve a good work/life balance but can't seem to find the answer? Cordero Martinez, our handsome and happy cover guy, seems to have found the key, and this month he shares the reason for his cheerful smile in our Meet Your Budtender feature.