I don't know about the rest of you, but July puts me in a colorful mood. Flowers are in full bloom, my wardrobe leaves the somber hues of winter behind in favor of kaleidescopic hits of saturated color, and the very air around me seems to throb with energy and life. Everything becomes lighter, brighter and better.
In that vein, what could be more fitting for our July cover than the super psychedelic Canna Get Happy logo? In this issue, the Millhouse family tells us how they turned a grow operation into a Wasilla-based weed empire, and also shares the creative vision behind their unique and funky, flower-powered look. We also review a book about home brewing with homegrown, take a look at the 7/10 — a newer and lesser known stoner holiday that takes place on July 10 — and get caught up on the cannabis legislation on the state and national level.
Matt Buxton reviews a nectar collector that cannabis concentrate aficionados just might want to try, Marcey Luther's reviews four different concentrates, we meet two cool budtenders and learn the meaning behind the name of Talkeetna-based cultivation operation Alaska Skunkworks.
Last but not least, don't forget to check out the ad about Alaska Cannabist's upcoming cannabis festival. The event takes place at the Mushers Hall on Farmers Loop Road and will feature live music and multiple weed vendors from around the state. It all happens July 15 and 16, so put down the pipe and mark your calendars. Be there or be square.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist