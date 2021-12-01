December is a weird month. On one hand it can be depressing as hell, with long days of night and temperatures plunging into the dreaded 30 to 40 below zero territory. On the other hand it can be a time of joy, with family gatherings, multiple holidays and the intoxicating knowledge that the winter solstice marks the beginning of our return to the light.
Much like Santa Claus, we've brought you a mixed bag with a little something for everyone this issue. For all of our music lovers out there, David James takes an in-depth look at stoner music from around the world. Our Gadget Corner guru Matt Buxton review a glass hand pipe with a handy dandy silicone cover, and yours truly will fill you in on the scene at the Alaska Leaf Bowl Expo held in Anchorage in early November. Freelance Gary Tomlin will give advice on the best strains to help you sleep — hint, it's all about the terpenes — and the owners of Anchorage cannabis retail store Secret Garden share the interesting story behind their name. And, as usual, our regular features are here for you as well.
Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, Santa Lucia Day, Saturnalia, Fiesta of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day, Yule or Festivus, have a little mistletoke in honor of the season and see what "Alaska Santabist" has in store for you this month.
Happy holidays, and we'll see you next year!
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
