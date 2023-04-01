Nothing beats the end-of-winter doldrums like some color, right? It being April, however, what we're likely to see outside our window is snow, ice or mud. Not a lot of color to be had there. Lucky for you, we have a solution, and you're holding it. For this month's cover, we combined original artwork from Red Run Cannabis Co. with the mad design skills of Patrick Gilchrist, our page designer, copy editor and contributing writer. The result? A fantastical kaleidoscope of color, color and more color.
So, get lost in the eyes of the world's most badass mushroom, turn the page and join us for another magical mystery tour through the world of Alaska Cannabist.