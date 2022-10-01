Welcome back, dear reader. Got the October blues? Chase them away with cloud of smoke and this months issue of Alaska Cannabist. The focus this month is on the High Times Cannabis Cup, a well-respected cannabis competition that got its start in Europe more than 30 years ago. The Cup has made it to Alaska now but with a unique and ingenious twist that puts you — the public — in the judge's seat. Matt Buxton, our fearless, Anchorage freelancer, takes you inside the making of the competition and also gives us a behind the scenes look at the trials and tribulations of judging a week contest. Give this man a pat on the back because he's earned it.
While your at it, don't forget to check out Patrick Gilchrist's new column exploring the interesting and odd history of humanity's relationship with cannabis. If his name looks familiar its because Patrick does the page layout and design for Alaska Cannabist. Turns out he can write as well. Is there no end to his talent? Give it a read, I think you'll enjoy it.