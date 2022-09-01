Greetings, faithful readers. This month's issue is kind of a mixed bag with something for everyone. Nome Grown, a Nome weed store and the only cannabis cultivation operation in Western Alaska, is profiled by our very own Nome-grown reporter, Maisie Thomas. Matt Buxton, our Anchorage freelance writer, tells you all about the Alaska Leaf Bowl cannabis expo held in Anchorage last month, and profiles Higher Altitude, an Anchorage outfit that won big in the edibles category at the event.
Speaking of weed events, the High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska — People's Choice Edition, launches August 27. This unusual contest features cannabis products from Alaska growers, manufacturers and retailers. The twist? The products are packed into judging kits which can be purchased at cannabis stores throughout the state so that you, the public, can take them home, try them out and vote for your favorites online. The judging period ends October 9 and an online awards ceremony will be held October 23. Additional details can be found at www.cannabiscup.com/alaska-2022.