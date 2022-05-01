I'm writing this is in early April and as of right now spring is taking it's time getting here. According to current forecasts, green-up is expected to occur on May 8, so in a month I should be looking at budding trees instead of piles of dirty snow. As far as I'm concerned it can't come soon enough.
Speaking of buds, in this issue Matt Buxton explores the joys of smoking good, old-fashioned, low-octane weed. You know, the kind a lot of us smoked in high school? It does the job, it doesn't cost too much, and you can still function after smoking it. What's not to like?
The rest of the issue is a mixed bag, no pun intended. Never one to shirk his duty when it comes to testing cannabis and related products, Buxton reprises Gadget Corner with a review of a dab straw that looks better than it works, then gets back into serious mode with an explanation of a proposed legislative bill that would remove some cannabis conviction records from the state's online databases.
This month we also remember the late Rep. Don Young, who surprised many Alaskans by becoming a champion of cannabis reform towards the end of his long political career. As a founding member of the Cannabis Caucus in Congress, Young introduced and supported legislation aimed at legalizing cannabis on a federal level and endorsed the right of every state to create it's own cannabis laws and regulations.
As always, the features you know and love are here as well: Marcey Luther's Bud Hub; David James' What's in a Name and Meet Your Budtenders, and last but not least, Baked Alaska, Jamie Smith's clever and colorful cannabis cartoons.
Have a wonderful May, and don't forget to celebrate green-up with some buds of your own.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabis