I don’t know about the rest of you but I wont be sorry to see the year 2021 recede in my rearview mirror as I speed full-throttle into 2022. While nominally not as bad as its evil older sibling, 2020, this past year wasn’t exactly a picnic. Political unrest — both in the U.S. and abroad — a seemingly unending pandemic, rampant inflation, natural disasters galore … need I go on? Just about the only good thing you can say about the last two years is that at least we had plentiful, high quality, legal weed to see us through.
So what does 2022 have in store for us? No one can say, but when it comes to cannabis, the outlook is relatively rosy.
According to a December 6 article on the Cannabis Business Times website titled “9 Trends and Predictions for the Cannabis Industry in the New Year," sales are expected to reach $30 billion in 2022, and consumer and industry demand will give momentum to the growing push for federal legalization. On-site consumption lounges — which have gotten off to a slow start despite consumer demand — will become more prevalent, paving the way for other industry-related hospitality businesses such as cannabis hotels, spas and restaurants. Sales of cannabis beverages, aka "drinkables," are expected to boom as consumers continue to embrace them as healthier, less-addictive alternatives to alcohol, while the traditional edibles market will see new innovations such as low-dose and time-release options.
On that happy note I invite you to take a hit, raise a glass, grab a gummie and salute the new year.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist