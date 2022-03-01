March is a great time to get outside and enjoy the beauty of an Alaska winter without freezing your butt off. Depending on where you live in this enormous state of ours, the mean temperature can fall anywhere from 15 below zero to 35 above. Though not exactly tropical, that can feel positively balmy compared to the darkest, longest months of deep winter.
Whether you're getting in the last few days of your favorite winter activity, walking your dog or just sitting on a bench watching the clouds drift by, good weed can only enhance the experience. The simple act of rolling a joint or loading a bowl can foster a meditative mood in which contemplating the meaning of life, making a grocery list or trying to figure out what's under that weirdly shaped pile of snow are equally enjoyable pastimes. (Hey, we've all been there.) Do you have some snow to shovel? Indulge in your favorite edible or drinkable and observe how that simple chore can become an almost religious experience as the high creeps up on you. Or just smoke a dab and stare at the cover of this magazine for an hour. I guarantee you'll enjoy it. Why? Because wherever you are and whatever you do, things go better with cannabis.
On that note, I'd like to invite our readers to join the Alaska Cannabis family by participating in our new feature, "Hanging with my Buds." Send us your favorite photo of you and your friends getting high together and tell us a little bit about what made it memorable. We'll run a different photo and story every month, so this is your chance to have your 15 minutes of fame. Just click on the "Hanging with my Buds" button on the Alaska Cannabis home page for more details.
Enjoy this issue and keep coming back for more, because we have some great things planned for the months ahead. You won't want to miss it.
Dorothy Resch Chomicz
Editor, Alaska Cannabist