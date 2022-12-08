Editors note: Though once widely used in the U.S. and worldwide, hemp, a non-psychoactive and immensely versatile plant, has long been demonized because of its association with a close family member well known for getting people high: marijuana. Hemp and marijuana are actually the same species, the only difference being that one gets you high and one doesn’t. Any cannabis plant that produces less than 0.3 percent THC is classified as hemp, while plants that contain more than that are known as marijuana or, increasingly, cannabis, and are heavily regulated. Even as states began legalizing recreational or medicinal cannabis, both it and it’s non-intoxicating cousin, hemp, remained illegal on a federal level. That changed with the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp production in the U.S. and opened the door for legalization on a state-by-state basis. Established in 2019, the Alaska Industrial Hemp Pilot Program manages the state’s fledgling hemp industry and provides certification for hemp growers and product manufacturers. The program may pave the way for cannabis' cousin to become a second agricultural growth industry in Alaska. This is the story of one couple's ongoing endeavor in this new field.

Artists and hemp farmers Zoe Quist and Daniel Ponickly have a dream to provide the cleanest, healthiest, Alaska grown hemp products on the planet, and if their past endeavors are any indication, success is theirs for the asking.