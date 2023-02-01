From the shores of Little Frog Island near Ketchikan, “you can see this mountain that is Frog Mountain,” Jason Pfeifer said. “The name of the mountain is not Frog Mountain, but the people that live out in that bay refer to it as Frog Mountain because it looks like a frog.”
Pfeifer would visit Little Frog Island and enjoy that view when he worked as a commercial fisherman on a boat owned by . So when Pfeifer and Haynes launched a cannabis extractions business together, the happy memories of Frog Mountain found found their way into the new company’s name and logo, although not immediately. First they had to go spend time in the desert.
“When we decided to get into the cannabis industry, we went down to Las Vegas for the Marijuana Business Conference,” Pfeifer said recently. Upon arrival realized they needed business cards to distribute while networking. The problem was, they didn’t even have a business yet, much less a name. So they reached into Haynes’ existing companies to come up with something on the spot.
“Harold’s original businesses for commercial fishing were Big Frog and Little Frog,” Pfeifer explained. So they stuck with that theme and had some cards printed on the spot by a vendor. Pfeifer said they wanted to have a frog on the cards, but they didn’t want it to be too cartoony because they definitely did not want it to appeal to children. They didn’t want an actual frog picture either. They wanted “something in between,” he said. The vendor “came up with a frog design and put together a card and we handed those out and everybody loved the frog,” Pfeifer recalled.
“After we went to Vegas, we started brainstorming company names for our cannabis business,” Pfeifer continued. Since they already had the frog theme going, and it had been a hit at the conference, it was the starting point. For a business name and logo, however, they needed something a bit more meaningful to them. Pfeifer, who first began exploring and refining extraction and vaping about fifteen years ago and who is insistent on product purity and quality, said he wanted the name to convey that “we’re the top. I want to be the best, I want to be at the peak.”
With that objective in mind, Haynes suggested, “How about Frog Mountain,” Pfeifer remembered. He said he responded with, “I like that. It has a nice ring to it,” adding that “certain names just kind of pop.”
Thus was the name Frog Mountain CO2 Extractions born. They still needed a logo, however, and the image on the business card didn’t quite capture the feel they wanted. So Pfeifer turned to his father, Dr. William Pfeifer, “who’s a Tlingit carver and artist who does a lot of totemic work and has pieces in museums all throughout the world,” he said. “I had him design my logo.”
The elder Pfeifer has a lot of frog drawings and he and Jason sifted through them for ideas before Dr. Pfeifer came up with an original logo, one that echoes Tlingit art traditions but is nonetheless an original design featuring a bemused frog with tongue extended and a conical hat atop its head. It’s a design that looks like it could be used in a totem pole, capturing Pfeifer’s Tlingit and Southeast Alaska heritage, while the deceptive simplicity of the line drawing without unnecessary additions reflects his insistence on “making sure that the oil gets presented in the best way possible, but that it’s the cleanest for the consumer as well.”
”It’s proven popular with customers Pfeifer said. “It’s blown up. It’s been awesome. I see the branding everywhere.” And to help spread the name and image, he added, “ I put stickers in all my products and get that logo everywhere.”
Pfeifer said sometimes he will add seasonal elements to the logo to surprise his customers, such as placing a Santa hat on the frog at Christmastime, or a mustache on it for No Shave November. It’s all part of presenting a personalized feel for the company that reflects Pfeifer’s values. “I wanted to bring myself in entirety to the industry,” Pfeifer explained. “I’m fully invested in this, and my family’s invested in this as far as, they support me.”
Particularly his father. “To have him create my logo was just a huge honor,” Pfeifer concluded.
David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.