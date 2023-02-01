From the shores of Little Frog Island near Ketchikan, “you can see this mountain that is Frog Mountain,” Jason Pfeifer said. “The name of the mountain is not Frog Mountain, but the people that live out in that bay refer to it as Frog Mountain because it looks like a frog.”

Pfeifer would visit Little Frog Island and enjoy that view when he worked as a commercial fisherman on a boat owned by . So when Pfeifer and Haynes launched a cannabis extractions business together, the happy memories of Frog Mountain found found their way into the new company’s name and logo, although not immediately. First they had to go spend time in the desert.

